Diggs Gallery exhibition celebrates WSSU’s 125th anniversary

Opening reception set for Thursday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 26, 2017) – The Diggs Gallery is celebrating the history of visual art at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) and the legacy of preserving African American culture by honoring the artists of the past in a new group exhibition.

The group exhibition, “Origins: The Historical Legacy of Visual Art at Winston-Salem State University,” opens with a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. The exhibition will run July 27-Dec. 2.

The exhibition, in celebration of WSSU’s 125th anniversary, will include work from artists who were instrumental in shaping the artistic community of WSSU, including: John Biggers, Francis Brown, Beverly Buchanan, Selma Burke, Elizabeth Catlett, James T. Diggs, Melvin Edwards, Richard Hunt, Howard Oubre Jr., Mitzi Shewmake and Roland Watts.



In addition to the opening reception, these special events are planned:

· July 30 (5-9 p.m.): Special hours for the National Black Theatre Festival.

· Oct. 19 (6-7:30 p.m.): Second annual Gloria Diggs Banks Artist Talk with photographer Michael Cunningham, a WSSU alumnus.

· Nov. 2 (6-8 p.m.): Diggs Gallery Movie Night.

The gallery is located in the lower level of the O’Kelly Library on the campus of WSSU. The gallery is free and open to the public. Regular hours are: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Diggs Gallery offers one of the largest exhibition spaces dedicated to the arts of Africa and the African Diaspora in North Carolina.

A bold past. A brilliant future.

For 125 years, Winston-Salem State University has fostered the creative thinking, analytical problem-solving, and depth of character needed to transform the world. Rooted in liberal education, WSSU’s curriculum prepares students to be thought leaders who have the skills and knowledge needed to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. WSSU is a historically Black constituent institution of the University of North Carolina with a rich tradition of contributing to the social, cultural, intellectual, and economic growth of North Carolina, the region and beyond. Guided by the motto, “Enter to Learn. Depart to Serve,” WSSU develops leaders who advance social justice by serving the world with compassion and commitment. Join us in celebrating our 125th anniversary with events throughout 2017. Learn more by visiting WSSU’s 125th Anniversary website.

Photo: Students gather around Melvin Edwards’ sculpture “Southern Sunrise.” This was the first sculpture commissioned for the WSSU campus in 1981. (WSSU Archives)