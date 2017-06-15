Discount Carowinds Tickets Available

Buy online by June 30 to save $23 on single-day admission tickets

JDRF will receive $2 for each ticket sold at the special JDRF landing page

Greensboro, North Carolina, June 15, 2017 – Cedar Fair, parent company of Carowinds and nine other amusement parks across the United States, is supporting JDRF with a special online promotion running through June 30, 2017.

By purchasing tickets online at https://jdrf.cedarfair.com, ticket-buyers will receive $23 off the price of a Carowinds single-day admission ticket (valid through September 4, 2017). Cedar Fair will donate $2 for each ticket purchased using this landing page to JDRF. Guests also may make an additional online donation to JDRF through June 25.

The JDRF price of $42/ticket is the lowest price available for ages 3+, and represents a 34% savings off the regular price of $65/ticket. Individuals may also purchase similarly discounted tickets for Cedar Fair’s other U.S. amusement parks at the JDRF landing page.

“Last year, approximately 2 million guests visited Carowinds—with approximately 25 million visiting all Cedar Fair parks,” said JDRF – Piedmont Triad Chapter Executive Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh. “With $2/ticket benefiting JDRF, if all those guests purchased tickets through the JDRF page, just imagine the amount of additional type 1 diabetes (T1D) research JDRF could fund!”

To underscore its support of JDRF, Carowinds has designated June 19 – 25 as “JDRF Week,” when Park TV screens will run programming to raise awareness of T1D and promote JDRF. All change collected in coin boxes throughout the park that week will also benefit JDRF.

# # #

About Cedar Fair: Cedar Fair Entertainment Company is a publicly traded partnership headquartered at its Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, 10 in the U.S. and one in Canada. Cedar Fair’s vision is to create fun that’s larger than life, producing enduring family and social connections. Their mission is to become “the place to be for fun” by providing premier regional entertainment of breadth and scale.

About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people around the world. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Without insulin, glucose from food stays in the blood, where it can cause serious damage to all of the body’s organ systems. It requires constant carbohydrate counting, blood-glucose testing, and lifelong dependence on injected insulin. With T1D there are no days off, and there is no cure.

About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and has committed over $2 billion to research since its founding in 1970. JDRF and its supporters share the vision of “a world without type 1 diabetes,” and work every day to support the organization’s mission of “accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications.”JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to bring life-changing therapies from the lab to the community. As the largest charitable supporter of T1D research, JDRF is currently sponsoring $568 million in charitable research in 18 countries—including 50 active clinical trials. jdrf.org

About JDRF – Piedmont Triad Chapter: Covering 14 North Carolina counties, the Piedmont Triad Chapter raises funds for T1D research through a variety of events, including its annual Hope Gala; One Walks in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burlington, and High Point; and the Ride to Cure Diabetes. facebook.com/jdrftriad