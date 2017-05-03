Disorder Leads to Fatal Shooting on Elm St. corner

GREENSBORO, NC (May 3, 2017) – A disorder between two men escalated to a fatal shooting earlier today at the corner of S. Elm Eugene St. and W. Gate City Blvd.

At approximately 12:35 pm, a witness called GM 911 from the nearby Greensboro Urban Ministries to report the incident. Arriving first responders found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Emergency Medical Services personnel initiated life-saving protocols, however, the victim succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim and the suspect were known to each other prior to the shooting. Information gathered at the scene reveals that the suspect fled on foot heading westbound on W. Gate City Blvd. Officers and K9 are circulating the area. He is described as a black male wearing a grayish cap, red and white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Police are withholding the name the victim until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, or text badboyz to 274637.All calls are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.