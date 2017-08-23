DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR ANNOUNCES WINNING WINES FROM THE 18TH ANNUAL MID-ATLANTIC SOUTHERN WINE COMPETITION  

Winston-Salem, N.C. (August 21, 2017) — Calling all wine lovers! The Dixie Classic Fair announces the winners of the 18th Annual Mid-Atlantic Southern Wine Competition. Held on August 12 and 13 at the fairgrounds, the competition began in 1995 to showcase the best winemakers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia or West Virginia. This year, 603 wines, from 70 commercial and 25 amateur winemakers, competed for top honors. Childress Vineyards, Lexington, NC, took “Best in Show” for their Reserve Series Cabernet Franc (2015). All gold, silver and bronze winners will be available online at DCFair.com close to opening of the Fair.

“It was a very strong competition this year,” said Jim Collins, Wine Superintendent at the Dixie Classic Fair. “Vineyards in North Carolina won nearly every category, demonstrating the strength and growth of the winemaking business in this state. We hope everyone will come and learn about these vineyards and taste their wines in Yesterday Village at the Fair.”

Commercial Entries

Best in Show

Reserve Series Cabernet Franc 2015 from Childress Vineyards, Lexington, NC

Best Red Dry Wine

Reserve Series Cabernet Franc 2015 from Childress Vineyards, Lexington, NC

Best Red Sweet Wine

Campbell from Cypress Bend Vineyards, Wagrum, NC

Best White Dry Wine

Livy Estate from Cypress Bend Vineyards, Wagrum, NC

Best White Sweet Wine

Clara Breeze Reserve 2016 from Adams Vineyards, Willow Springs, NC

Best Desert and Fruit Wine:

Blue Bay from Gin Creek Vineyards and Winery, Hartsfield, GA

Amateur Entries

Best Amateur

Wild Black Raspberry 2016 from Crazy Bunny Winery, Creston, NC; Barry Haas, Winemaker

Placement of individual Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners also were awarded. For a full list of medalists, visit www.DCFair.com.

The Dixie Classic Fair is the second-largest attended agricultural Fair in North Carolina and runs from September 29 to October 8 at the fairgrounds in Winston-Salem. Advance Sale Discount Tickets are available online through the Fair’s web site, www.dcfair.comand Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com. The Advance Sale ends on Thursday, September 28 at 11:59PM. Online sales will be promoted via the Fair’s social media links on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Annex Box Office located at 414 Deacon Boulevard, Winston-Salem; hours are Monday to Saturday from 10:00AM to 5:00PM. For more information on the Dixie Classic Fair, please visit www.DCFair.com or call 336-727-2236.