Documentary Major!, about the life and legacy of Transgender Icon Miss Major screening 3/29, 6-8pm

Greensboro, NC: The Greensboro Mural Project and Ignite NC are co-hosting a screening of Major!, a documentary that chronicles the life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a 75 year old Black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years, who will also be featured in an upcoming local mural.

Miss Major is a veteran of the Stonewall Rebellion and a survivor of Attica State Prison, a former sex worker, an elder, and a community leader and human rights activist. She is simply “Mama” to many in her community. Her personal story and activism for transgender civil rights intersects LGBT struggles for justice and equality from the 1960s to today. At the center of her activism is her fierce advocacy for her girls, trans women of color who have survived police brutality and incarceration in men’s jails and prisons.

MAJOR! is more than just a biographical documentary: It’s an investigation into critical issues of how the Prison Industrial Complex represents a wide-spread and systematic civil rights violation, as well as a historical portrait of diverse LGBT communities, told with love and humor, and personalized through the lens of a vibrant and charismatic woman. Through first-person narration and innovative visual story telling, MAJOR! seeks to create a living, breathing history of a community’s struggle and resilience, as seen and experienced by those who lived it.

The film screening will be taking place on Wed., March 29, 6-8:30pm, at Revolution Mill (1250 Revolution Mill Dr.). This event is free and open to the public, though we will be collecting donations and selling raffle tickets to raise money for legal support for trans women of color in NC in the wake of HB2.

