Dog tethering Public Service Announcement

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2017)

Amendment of Section 6.6(d) of the Forsyth County Code was adopted on October 24, 2016. The initial 12 month warning period will end on November 14, 2017. Beginning November 15th, violations will be subject to the penalties established in Section 6-55, Violations and Penalties of the Forsyth County Code which includes monetary fines.

Sections 6.6(d) states that dogs may not be restrained using a chain, wire, or any other type of tethering device. There are limited exceptions such as if the owner is outside with the dog and in visual range of the dog, walking a dog on a handheld leash, lawful hunting activities, camping, shepherding or herding livestock, or in the case of stray animals for no more than 7 days while an attempt is made to locate an owner.