Doughnuts and chicken restaurant coming to Greensboro

Chicken and Waffles is rapidly growing in popularity in the Triad and now, Jimmy Chhay is hoping his soon to open eatery will start something new – Chicken and Donuts

In early November, Chhay plans to open Scratch Hand Crafted Donuts and Fried Chicken in Greensboro. The Donut and Fried Chicken restaurant will be located in The Village at Irving Park at 1220 Battleground Avenue.

Chhay told the Triad Business Journal, “We are thrilled to bring specialty hand crafted doughnuts and fried chicken to Greensboro. What separates us is the time and effort put into each doughnut and piece of chicken using only the freshest and quality ingredients.”

