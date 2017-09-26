DOWNTOWN GREENSBORO INC. IS PARTICIPATING IN PARTNERS IN PRESERVATION: MAIN STREETS CAMPAIGN, LAUNCHING TODAY

Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) and the Carolina Theatre will host an Open House highlighting the importance of the Carolina Theatre’s preservation on Sunday, October 8, from 1PM to 3PM

Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, together with Downtown Greensboro, Inc. is pleased to announce participation in Partners in Preservation’s VOTE YOUR MAIN STREET campaign. As a participant in the campaign, DGI is encouraging the public to visit VoteYourMainStreet.org to help Downtown Greensboro Inc. secure funding to preserve the Carolina Theatre as it undertakes major renovations recently announced as a part of the Setting the Stage Capital Campaign.

“The Carolina Theatre is a valued treasure in downtown Greensboro. This is a wonderful way for the community to show support, and hopefully help win some serious funding!” says Zack Matheny, President of DGI.

Partners in Preservation is a community-based partnership, created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express, to raise awareness of the importance of preserving historic places and their role in sustaining local communities.

Partners in Preservation: Main Streets will award $2 million in grant funding from American Express to Main Street districts in need of preservation support across America. The public will determine which sites will receive funding by voting for their favorite main streets through October 31 at VoteYourMainStreet.org, the online voting portal hosted by National Geographic Travel.

If the Carolina Theatre receives enough votes between today and October 31 to land in the top 10 of the #VoteYourMainStreet Campaign, the theatre will be eligible for $150,000 in grant funding . The voting process is simple, with each person casting five votes daily, either through email registration or a Facebook profile.

Partners in Preservation: Main Streets Open House Weekend – Downtown Greensboro Inc and the Carolina Theatre will host an Open House on Sunday, October 8, from 1PM until 3PM, highlighting the importance of Main Street preservation efforts in Greensboro.

As a part of Downtown Greensboro Inc. and the Carolina Theatre’s Open House, residents and guests of the Triad are welcome to explore the theatre, take a guided tour of the proposed renovations, learn more about the rich history of the Carolina, play games for theatre prizes, and enjoy a complimentary snack of popcorn and soda from the concessions stand.

Delta Air Lines is the sponsor of the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets Open House Weekend.

DGI is one of 25 historic Main Street districts across the country participating in the nationwide Open House event.

Why Main Street Matters – According to 2016 data from Main Street America, investments in Main Street districts have a significant impact on local economies – encouraging real estate development as well as the creation of new businesses and jobs. In 2016, $4.65 billion reinvested in Main Street improvement programs resulted in 8,042 building rehabilitations, 5,616 business openings, and 27,462 new jobs.

Furthermore, according to a recent study from Morning Consult of 2,201 Americans commissioned by American Express, 79 percent of Americans say that preserving Main Street is important, while 79 percent of Americans say that the idea of Main Street is what makes America beautiful. Main Street is also seen as vital in connecting Americans to their local community, with 82 percent of Americans saying that Main Street is important to their ability to socialize with others in a community and 86 percent noting Main Street’s importance to the well-being and the enjoyment of a community.

For more information and to vote daily for The Carolina Theatre through October 31, visit VoteYourMainStreet.org and share the love via social media using #VoteYourMainStreet.

About Downtown Greensboro Incorporated – Downtown Greensboro Incorporated (DGI) is an economic development organization focused on stimulating investment and activity in the center city. DGI’s primary focus is to lead the development of Downtown Greensboro as a prosperous and vibrant urban center, memorable and meaningful for those who choose to live, work, play and invest here.

About Partners in Preservation – Partners in Preservation is a program in which American Express, in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, awards preservation grants to historic places across the country.

Through this partnership, American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation seek to increase the public’s awareness of the importance of historic preservation in the United States and to preserve America’s historic and cultural places. The program also hopes to inspire long-term support from local citizens for the historic places at the heart of their communities.

About the National Trust for Historic Preservation – The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit organization, works to save America’s historic places: SavingPlaces.org.

About Main Street America – Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, Inc., a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

