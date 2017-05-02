Downtown Greensboro’s Scuppernong Books Receives the 2017 Arts in Business Award

Owner Brian Lampkin Accepts the Award at Today’s Small Business Awards Luncheon

Greensboro, N.C., May 2, 2017 — Downtown’s popular independent bookstore and gathering place Scuppernong Books will receive the 2017 Arts in Business Award at today’s Greensboro Chamber of Commerce small business awards luncheon at the Van Dyke Performance Space.

Presented by ArtsGreensboro, the award is made in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, the Greensboro Merchants Association, and the North Carolina Entrepreneurship Center at UNCG. Each year, the award recognizes a Greensboro small business for its leadership and commitment to the arts and its impact on the arts over the past year, as measured by activities, projects, or events in support of any aspect of the arts.

Scuppernong Books opened in December of 2013, and has played an essential part of the rebirth of downtown Greensboro ever since. It is a general interest/literary bookstore featuring fiction and poetry along with a remarkable children’s section and a broad range of general interest titles. It has quickly become a hub of activity in downtown Greensboro – a comfortable and welcoming space – featuring a café serving organic coffee and espresso, wine and beer, and fresh sandwiches and sides all made in-house. Scuppernong Books also hosts hundreds of events each year, including readings by nationally known writers like Jacqueline Woodson, Wiley Cash, Natalie Goldberg, Lee Smith, Michael Parker, Fred Chappell, Margot Lee Shetterly – and coming up June 27, author John Grisham. Scuppernong Books’ vision demonstrates that independent bookstores have an important role to fill in our community, by living up to that responsibility with an openness to ideas, a respect for all the individuals that make up our Greensboro community, and a willingness to have fun doing so.

The Small Business Awards Luncheon is an annual event hosted by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce that increases its member companies’ visibility and exposure, while supporting the local small business community by recognizing outstanding small business leaders and entrepreneurs in the greater Greensboro area. This year’s event is sponsored by Allegacy, Century, and Bank of America.

Past recipients of the Arts in Business Award include The View on Elm, Tate Street Coffee, Just Be, PhotoBiz, and Quaintance-Weaver.

About ArtsGreensboro – With an annual budget of approximately $3 million, ArtsGreensboro is a catalyst for innovation to build recognition and support for the arts. Through its ArtsFund-supported grant programs, the 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, and other opportunities including the National Folk Festival and the new Van Dyke Performance Space, ArtsGreensboro is driving the health and vitality of our community by supporting arts education, celebrating the diversity of Greensboro, and driving economic impact through excellence in arts programming. artsgreensboro.org