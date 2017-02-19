Downtown Restaurant Week in Winston-Salem

@triadfoodies

The annual Downtown Restaurant Week kicks off in Winston-Salem Monday, February 20. Participating restaurants in the downtown area will be offering special pricing and combos all week. Just about every restaurant is participating however you are encouraged to check out the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership website for the complete list of restaurant, up-to-date specials and restrictions.

Mary Charlotte Hinkle, Marketing and Special Projects Director for DWSP says, “It’s a wonderful way for the community to experience the variety that downtown dining has to offer. It also provides a great opportunity to showcase the quality and talent of our restaurants, and hopefully attract new customers to come downtown to eat.”

Restaurant weeks runs Feb. 20-26 during the dinner hours. For more info visit downtownws.com