Dunleath Porchfest set for June 10 in Historic Aycock Neighborhood

On Sat., June 10, the Historic Aycock Neighborhood (recently renamed the Dunleath Neighborhood by its residents) will turn its porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest. Neighbors will offer their porches as performance venues, and musicians and other performers will share their talents. Performances will be scheduled throughout the neighborhood, and guests can stroll from house to house enjoying neighbors, music, and community goodwill in a festival-like atmosphere throughout the afternoon. This family-friendly event will be held from 12-5 pm and will culminate in a single performance at Sternberger Park to conclude the event. There will be food vendors, fun stuff for kids, and to generate even more community goodwill, we’re partnering with a local food pantry to collect canned goods and non-perishable items. Admission will be free and open to the public! Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a music-filled afternoon and our neighborhood hospitality. Event t-shirts will also be available for sale at the event.

A list of performers, performance times, and locations can be found here.