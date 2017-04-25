Eanes Heating and Air Conditioning recognized as industry leader

Eanes Heating and Air Conditioning has been named one of the Top Twenty Contractors in North America by PHC News, one of the HVAC industry’s leading publications. The parameters for judging included commitment of the company to its employees and customers, the quality of their work, and it’s investment in safe practices, innovation and training.

John Eanes, President of Eanes Heating and Air said that “it is a great honor to be recognized as one of the top twenty firms in North America. We didn’t set out to win any awards, we just made a commitment to treat our customers and employees like we would want them to treat us and hopefully we would benefit from that in the long run. Apparently, our colleagues feel that we are on the right track with that philosophy. An award like this from PHC is a nice pat on the back.”

Since 1968, Eanes has provided high quality heating and cooling service and installation throughout the Piedmont Triad. Eanes has three offices: its headquarters in High Point, a service location and filter store in Greensboro and a new office in Winston Salem that opened earlier this year.

Eanes supports charitable organizations in the communities they serve. They partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs, Alight Foundation for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and Christian based events throughout the Triad.