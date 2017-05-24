Eastwood Homes Announces Acquisition of Fortress Builders, LLC

CHARLOTTE, NC– May 22, 2017 – Eastwood Construction, LLC (Eastwood Homes), a privately-held, residential homebuilder headquartered in Charlotte, NC announces the acquisition of Fortress Builders, LLC. Fortress Builders is privately-held focusing on single family homes for first time and move-up buyers headquartered in Columbia, SC. As of April 7, 2017, the company began operations as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastwood Homes.

Fortress Builders is an industry-recognized leader in new home construction with a broad range of product offerings including Ranch, Master-Down, Two and Three Story homes in the greater Columbia MSA. The company has a long-standing, strong reputation in the market and presents unique opportunities that will offer Eastwood Homes the ability to expand their already secure foothold in the Southeast region. Fortress Homes is expected to close nearly 200 homes in 2017 adding to the list of Eastwood closings estimated at approximately 1,000+ homes per year. Fortress Homes operates a fully-functioning office and design studio off of Clemson Road where homebuyers personalize their new home.

Clark Stewart, President of Eastwood Homes, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Fortress Homes and their customers and communities to Eastwood Homes. This partnership builds upon Eastwood’s commitment to offer homes of exceptional value and outstanding craftsmanship while delivering unparalleled customer service. The acquisition allows us to build upon our strong South Carolina foothold, and adds well-positioned opportunities to our market reach. We’re excited to bring their enthusiastic team onboard to continue to build upon and enhance our Built with Care philosophy.”

Bill Sinnett, President of Fortress Homes, commented, “This is a welcome partnership with Eastwood Homes and we believe our customers, community, and employees will greatly benefit from the acquisition. The culture of Eastwood Homes aligns well with the brand we’ve established and we look forward to incorporating their operations, product offerings, and company philosophies as a part of our business model.”

Eastwood Homes has consistently held a place amongst the ranks of homebuilders both privately held and publicly traded and this acquisition further strengthens their competitive edge. Eastwood Homes was founded in 1977 by Carolina- native Joe Stewart. Celebrating forty years in business in 2017, the company has experienced continuous and calculated expansion throughout the Carolinas. In addition to their first and largest division in Charlotte, the company operates in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina, and Raleigh and the Triad-Area in North Carolina. In mid-2013, Eastwood Homes celebrated the grand opening of its first division outside of the Carolinas, in Richmond, Virginia. The company anticipates further growth both within existing divisions and to new regions with both founder, Joe and his son Clark Stewart at the helm.

