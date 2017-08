EIGHT GREAT THINGS TO DO IN THE TRAID: AUG. 18-20

1. In Asheboro, on Aug. 18 although Asheboro is out of our coverage area something exciting is happening on Friday. Four Saints Brewing Company located at and Founder’s Hemp, both based in Asheboro, have brewed and registered with North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control, what the brewery claims is going to be North Carolina’s first hemp ale.Four Saints have brewed an English mild ale that incorporates hemp seeds and spent flowers provided by Founder’s Hemp. Come by from 3 p.m. until close to sample this beer and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. educate yourself on the many uses of hemp and how Bob Crumley, former Greensboro-based lawyer and now the owner of Founder’s Hemp. Check out YES! Weekly’s business profile of Four Saints Brewing Company here.