EIGHT GREAT THINGS TO DO IN THE TRAID: AUG. 18-20

Here is what is going on:

In Asheboro, on Aug. 18 although Asheboro is out of our coverage area something exciting is happening on Friday. Four Saints Brewing Company located at and Founder's Hemp, both based in Asheboro, have brewed and registered with North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control, what the brewery claims is going to be North Carolina's first hemp ale. Four Saints have brewed an English mild ale that incorporates hemp seeds and spent flowers provided by Founder's Hemp. Come by from 3 p.m. until close to sample this beer and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. educate yourself on the many uses of hemp and how Bob Crumley, former Greensboro-based lawyer and now the owner of Founder's Hemp. Check out YES! Weekly's business profile of Four Saints Brewing Company here.

In Greensboro, on Aug. 18 don’t miss the Wyndham Championships at the Sedgefield Country Club. According to the Facebook page, The Wyndham Championships “was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA Tour excluding the Majors. The tournament enjoys a rich 77-year history that includes such former winners as Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Seve Ballesteros. In fact, 17 former winners are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Wyndham Championship is the only regular season PGA TOUR event contested on a course originally designed by Donald Ross. The 2017 tournament, set for Aug.14-20, will mark the 78th edition of North Carolina’s oldest professional golf event.” Read what is to change for this year’s event here

In Greensboro, on Aug. 18 catch Spider Bitch, Taylor Bays and the Laser Rays, Silver Tongue Devils and The Nitrogen Tone at New York Pizza located at 337 Tate St. at 10 p.m., doors open at 9 p.m. Aaron Coker, founding member of Spider Bitch said this show will "bring you five hours of raw, stripped down rock 'n' roll guaranteed to satisfy the need to shake it and boogie on down with four bands and the best specials in town." Check out YES! Weekly's write-up on Spider Bitch here

In Winston-Salem, on Aug. 19 don't miss DJ Charming Snake at the Black Lodge located at 290 E. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. According to the event description, Charming Snake will begin "spinning your favorite in soul, R&B, '60s garage, surf, psych, punk and more," at 10:30 p.m. and the evening will conclude the following morning at 2 a.m. There is no cover charge and the Black Lodge is advertised to have "great drink specials."

In High Point, on Aug. 19 join local historian Phyllis Bridges for a historical tour of Oakwood Municipal Cemetery hosted by the High Point Museum. According to the Facebook event, the tour begins at 11 a.m. and goes until noon. The event encourages participants to “rediscover stories that have gone unearthed for decades of High Point’s early black settlers. Learn more about former slaves, free people of color, businessmen and women of the past.” The event is located at 512 Steele St. it is encouraged to use the Steele Street entrance and look for directional signs to find the location.

In Kernersville, on Aug. 19 be sure to go to the Honey Bee Festival from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Fourth Of July Park in Kernersville. According to the website , “ Fourth of July Park is the place to “bee” for a free festival of concerts, crafts, food and kids activities. Mary’s Family Fun Hive will feature several different bounce houses, water tag, balloon launchers, dunk tank and much more! The main stage will have several class acts perform throughout the day! There will also be face painting, games, bounce houses, blacksmiths, a live bee hive, on site demos and of course–who could forget the honey!?!”

In Winston-Salem, on Aug. 20 don't miss Che Apalache, (which means "my Appalachian homeboy," according to the event description) the four-man string band (Joe Troop (fiddle, vocals), Pau Andrés Barjau Mateu (banjo, vocals), Franco Martino (guitar, vocals), Martin Bobrik (mandolin, vocals)) based in Buenos Aires with members from Argentina, Mexico and the United States play at the outdoor pavilion located on 4637 Tim Road. The group is led by North Carolina native Joe Troop, who immigrated to Argentina in 2010. "Che Apalache began as a traditional Appalachian string band but eventually incorporated Latin American styles into their repertoire. The result is an authentic South-Americana cambalache (mishmash) reminiscent of the Port City melting pot it came out of," according to their event description on Facebook. This event will help El Buen Pastor Latino Community Services. "It will be an awesome time to spend your Sunday afternoon with some delicious food, live music and families," the event description said.