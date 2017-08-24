Eight great things to do in the Triad: Aug. 25-27
Need something to do this weekend? No worries, YES! has got your back! We’ll outline eight great things to do in or around the Triad area. Here is what is going on:
- On Aug. 25, in Winston-Salem don’t miss “Madmen and Masters: Jodorowsky’s Dune” at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art located at 750 Marguerite Dr. from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. YES! Weekly published a preview of this event in our last week’s paper. According to the Facebook event page, “Through intimate and honest conversations with Jodorowsky, filmed over the span of three years, plus interviews with legends and luminaries including H.R. Giger (artist, Alien), Gary Kurtz (producer, Star Wars) and Nicolas Winding Refn (director, Drive and Valhalla Rising), as well as never-before-seen realizations of Jodo’s mind-blowing psychedelic space opera, director Pavich’s film finally unearths the full saga of ‘the greatest movie never made.'” Tickets are $8 online and at the door. Students with a valid student ID get a special price of $6 at the door.
- On Aug. 25, in Greensboro at the Greensboro Science Center, located at 4301 Lawndale Dr., Laser Led Zeppelin will be rocking the OmniSphere Theater. Led Zeppelin hits like “Stairway to Heaven” and “Over the Hills and Far Away” will be played and accompanied by a spectacular light display. Showtimes for this event are at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and each show lasts about 45 minutes. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the website or over the phone at 336-288-3769.
- On Aug. 26, in Kernersville catch the Home Grown Arts Festival hosted by the Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild at Körner’s Folly, located at 413 S. Main St., from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. According to the Facebook event, “Local artisans will set up on the lawn of Körner’s Folly to showcase and sell their creations. Visit for the festival and stay for a tour of the historic house. The Home Grown Arts Festival is free to attend. Regular Admission applies to tours of Körner’s Folly. Adults: $10; Children (ages 6-18) $6; Children Under 5 free.” Pets and smoking are prohibited at this event and it will be held rain or shine.
- On Aug. 26, in Greensboro Stonewall Sports will hold its monthly free Drag Queen Storytime at Scuppernong Books, located at 304 S. Elm St., from 11 a.m. until noon. The local diva Anjelica Dust will be reading The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein and crafting pipe cleaner trees with the children after the reading. According to the Facebook event, “To children, Drag Queens appear as something out of fairy tales. Both children and drag queens enjoy a shared interest in dressing up, wrapping themselves in all things shiny and glittery, and using their imagination. This event is meant to promote love and acceptance, celebrating one’s differences.”
- On Aug. 26., in Jamestown get ready to visit 11 “sizzling island destinations” when you go to The Castle Presents: Destination Paradise The Big Bad Beach Bash at Castle McCulloch, located at 3925 Kivett Drive. According to The Castle Present’s website, “Expect to be immersed in musical thrall from live performances by The Chairmen Of The Board, The Dickens, Phatlynx, & Last, But Oh So Not Least, The Sahara Reggae Band! Enjoy the vibes created by our awesome DJ’s who’ll be spinnin’ decks with sounds from the islands and around the world, featuring: DJ Vivid, DJ L In Japanese, DJ Alvin Shavers, DJ Eargasam, DJ Freddie Fred & Last But Definitely Not Least, DJ Tyler Perkins! This is “THE Party” all your friends are talking about!” Tickets are available on the website, either Early Bird Before 9 p.m. for $24 (which means you have to arrive before 9 p.m. and parking is free until 9 p.m.), Early Bird Anytime for $34 (which means you can arrive anytime) and Private Lounge upgrade for $25 available on the website only. There are also tickets on sale for discounted prices at Gate City Growlers in Greensboro, Craft City Sip-In in Greensboro, Horigan’s House of Taps in Greensboro, Earth’s Edge Tattoo in Winston-Salem, JuggHead Growlers & Pints in Winston-Salem, The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville, DeBeen Espresso in High Point and Tara Gala in Archdale. For more information visit their website here.
- On Aug. 26 in Greensboro the Greensboro Public Library, located at 219 N. Church St., will hold One City, One Book Block Party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and is kid-friendly. According to the Facebook event, One City, One Book invites people to “Join us as we begin our community-wide reading adventure celebrating the book, Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly. Make a book, sew something, launch a rocket, create poetry, and participate in hand on activities for the whole family. At 4 pm, strike a pose! We will have a swingin’ vintage fashion show featuring clothing from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. Music and refreshments too!” According to the press release, One City, One Book is an effort to get the community reading one book together.
“The Kick Off Block Party will feature STEM displays and hands-on activities. DJ Jessica Mashburn will spin tunes from the decades featured in the book and dancing in the library is encouraged,” the press release stated. “There will be birthday cake to celebrate Katherine Johnson’s 99th birthday (she is a main character in the book and movie). The Piedmont Swing Society will teach everyone the Shim Sham and there will be a vintage fashion show. The Cone Health Foundation is sponsoring a raffle of free memberships to the Greensboro Science Center. Partygoers can launch a rocket in LeBauer Park and the rocket team from High Point University will have a display of some more powerful rockets as well. There will be a drone demonstration by the NC A&T Engineering department. You can also meet some inspiring women in scientific fields. The library’s collection of interactive robots and electronics will be available for demonstrations to inspire interest in the technologies of today and tomorrow. There will even be opportunities to learn some simple computer coding.”
- On Aug. 27, in Greensboro don’t miss the Growler Gallop at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company, located at 117 W. Lewis St. According to the Facebook page, “The Growler Gallop 5K and 10K at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company will again be a part of the Race the Bar Series. This means not only will all 5K and 10K finishers be getting their finishers glass but an awesome beer bottle opener medal as well! Enjoy two of the best microbrews around and great live music following the event while you wait for the best awards in the Triad….MORE BEER! Prizes for overall and age group in the 10K will be Growlers of Gibbs finest beer.”
- On Aug. 27, in Winston-Salem join folks at The Beer Growler to watch the season finale of Game of Thrones at their viewing party. Wind down from a crazy weekend with Brewery Ommegang Game of Thrones beers on tap with extra large pours, according to the Facebook event page. There will be a 6-foot projector set up as well. Doors open at 8 p.m.