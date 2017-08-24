Eight great things to do in the Triad: Aug. 25-27

“The Kick Off Block Party will feature STEM displays and hands-on activities. DJ Jessica Mashburn will spin tunes from the decades featured in the book and dancing in the library is encouraged,” the press release stated. “There will be birthday cake to celebrate Katherine Johnson’s 99th birthday (she is a main character in the book and movie). The Piedmont Swing Society will teach everyone the Shim Sham and there will be a vintage fashion show. The Cone Health Foundation is sponsoring a raffle of free memberships to the Greensboro Science Center. Partygoers can launch a rocket in LeBauer Park and the rocket team from High Point University will have a display of some more powerful rockets as well. There will be a drone demonstration by the NC A&T Engineering department. You can also meet some inspiring women in scientific fields. The library’s collection of interactive robots and electronics will be available for demonstrations to inspire interest in the technologies of today and tomorrow. There will even be opportunities to learn some simple computer coding.”