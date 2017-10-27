Eight great things to do in the Triad: Oct. 27-29, Halloween weekend
- From Oct. 27-29 in Winston-Salem, although Halloween was not part of the historic town of Salem, its presence is alive and well today. Old Salem Museums & Gardens will be celebrating the season with a variety of community events this weekend. Among some of the festivities, according to the Facebook event page, is trick-or-treating, a pumpkin carving contest, and their popular legends and lanterns tours where you’ll hear about some of Salem’s ethereal personalities. Halloween in Old Salem is sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: Carolinas Realty. Below is the schedule for each of these events.
Autumn Self-Guided Tours of the Historic Buildings & Gardens – Tuesdays through Sundays
Autumn Leaves Tour – Oct. 27
MESDA Behind the Scenes Tour: Dying to be Remembered: Mourning Embroideries – Oct. 27
Legends & Lanterns Guided Tours – Oct. 27 and 28
Pumpkin Carving (Free – donations accepted) – Oct. 28
Community Trick or Treating (Free) – Oct. 29
For more information visit this website for more information or contact info@oldsalem.org or 336-721-7300.
- On Oct. 27-28 in High Point, High Point Parks and Recreation presents the Halloween Safari, a non- spooky walk in the woods for all ages. According to the Facebook event, meet costumed “animals” who will tell you about themselves – where they live, what they eat, and more. Safari hikes last about 45 minutes, and apple cider and a campfire await you at the end of this unique Halloween adventure. Oct. 27 and 28 are Family Nights with no-pre registration required. The cost is $4 per person for ages 5 and up; $1 each for ages 4 and younger. Piedmont Environmental Center is located at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. All participants should bring a flashlight and wear sturdy, comfortable shoes.
- On Oct. 27 in Greensboro, put on your most kawaii costume to celebrate The Annual Little Akihabara Halloween Party at Little Akihabara Anime Shop, located at 1716 Spring Garden St. The party is open to the public for free and goes from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. There will be a refreshments table offering treats for a small fee, according to the Facebook event page. There will be Halloween anime playing throughout the evening as well as a costume contest and a raffle with prizes. According to the Facebook page, party games like the new Jackbox Party Pack 4 will be available for anyone to play throughout the night and virtual reality horror games will be discounted during this event. Anyone who RSVPs on Facebook will get a free poster. For more information visit the Facebook event page.
- On Oct. 27 in Greensboro, the Artist Bloc, located at 1020 W. Gate City Blvd. has a treat for you, no tricks.This is the last Creative Infusion of the year and it is an official Creative Infusion & Madame M Costume Collaboration. There will be live music, performances from some local talent, a featured performance from spoken word artist Rome D’Carlo and an after-party. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the event ends at 11:30 p.m. then the costume after party starts and goes until closing. There is a $7 entry with a costume ($10 without). There will be drink specials and a food vendor. In an email, the organizers of the event The Forum CLT wrote that “’tis the season to be scary and get those creative juices flowing! ‘The Bloc is hot!’”
- On Oct. 27 in Greensboro, frightful fun awaits at Fright Light, October’s last evening laser show at the Greensboro Science Center. The Fright Light will show at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the OmniSphere Theatre. According to the Facebook event, spooky hits from Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Metallica’s Enter Sandman to Charlie Daniels Band’s Devil Went Down to Georgia and Boris Pickett’s Monster Mash, this show offers tunes perfect for an evening of family fun! Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased on-site or by calling 336-288-3769.
- On Oct. 27 in Greensboro, join the Discordia Dames for their annual Halloween burlesque show “Night of the Living Dames” happening at Shiners, located at 435 Dolley Madison Rd.
“We’re ready to show you what goes bump in the night,” the Facebook event page said. There will be burlesque acts dedicated to horror, Halloween, and anything spooky. Tickets are $7 each or two for $10. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will go on until 11 p.m. The dames include Sadie May Hem, Miss Ruby Redd, Memphis Muerte, Lux Valentina and Bella Storm.
- On Oct. 28 in Greensboro the third annual Barks, Brews and Boo’s bar crawl allows pets and their people to bar hop from the pet-friendly bars and restaurants of Greensboro while donning their spookiest costumes, all for the love of pets. Bar Crawl tickets are $10 (with no goodie bag) or $25 (including Barks, Brews, and Boos shirt, pint sleeve, specials at participating locations, and free entry into the pet costume contest) and 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of the Piedmont. The crawl ends at Natty Greene’s with live music and a pet costume contest. Tickets for the pet costume contest are $5 in advance and $10 the day-of. Matt Swanson from 98.7 Simon for MC’ing this year’s pet costume contest and the event is supported by Triad Pawprints and Yellow Dog Design, Inc.
Participating businesses include:
Antlers and Astronauts w/ World of Beer
Fainting Goat Spirits by Greensboro Distilling Co.
Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats – At LeBauer Park
- On Oct. 28 in Greensboro, bring the family to trick-or-treat at participating Downtown Greensboro businesses. This event is hosted by Vintage to Vogue and Downtown Greensboro. From 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. come dressed in your costume and/or get your face painted at Vintage to Vogue Boutique. Candy bags (while supplies last) and lists of participating businesses will also be available to pick up at Vintage to Vogue Boutique. Then, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. hit the streets and fill your bag with treats from participating businesses. According to the Facebook event page, all participating businesses will have an orange pumpkin displayed in their window. Some participating will join the Teal Pumpkin Project and provide non-food items for kids that have allergies – designated with a teal pumpkin in the window. A list of participating businesses are listed below: