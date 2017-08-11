Eight great things to do in the Triad: Aug. 11-13
Need something to do this weekend in the Triad? No worries, YES! has got your back! We’ll outline eight great things to do in or around the Triad. Here is what is going on this weekend:
- In Winston-Salem, on Aug. 10-12 Trinity Presbyterian Church and the Shepard’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is hosting the Triad Playwright Theatre’s first production called “The 5th of July: A Comedy” written and directed by the theatre company’s founder Jonathan S. Crow. When President Trump’s psychiatrist comes to give his first live interview on T.V., everything goes wrong. A comedy about mistaken sexual advances, a corporate feminist, a good ole country boy, a confused teenager and the president’s pet turtle, leads everyone to wonder what will happen next! Read YES! Weekly’s business spotlight of the company here. All ages are welcome, but there are some adult-humor and implications, tickets are $8, and the show starts at 8 p.m.
- In Winston-Salem, on Aug. 11 don’t miss Guns N’ Roses play hits from their Not In This Lifetime tour at BB&T ballpark. Live will open for the rock legends, and the gates open for tailgating at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Read YES! Weekly’s write-up on the economic impact the show will have on the Triad here.
- In High Point, on Aug. 12 “Come Together” at After Hours Tavern to see Disaster Recovery, Viva La Muerte and The Clanky Lincolns play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Disaster Recovery is a classic rock and blues band from Greensboro. Viva La Muerte is a “spiritual walkabout, from the front porch to the desert to the magnolia, thoughtful music that doesn’t forget to have fun. The band seeks to find that place of convergence where borders blur and roots tangle, where Chuck Berry dances with Patsy Cline,” according to their Facebook page and The Clanky Lincolns “were brought forth on this continent, a new cover band, conceived in the funk, and dedicated to the proposition that all women and men are created equally to get down. Formed from a primordial miasma of funk, rock, dance, and animatronics,” according to their Facebook page. After Hours Tavern is located at 1614 N. Main Street in High Point.
- In Clemmons, on Aug. 12 join Cephis Drive for a block party to benefit J.J. Lossman of Hued By A Dude JJ and the artist YES! Weekly profiled a few weeks ago. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers and some original art and metal prints of J.J.’s available for sale. The block will include Hattie B’s, Sheer Platinum Hair Studio – Morgan Bullington , Love Lee Photography with shopping from Lilibug’s, Premier Jewelry, 2 Boutiques and Usbourne Books.
- In Greensboro, on Aug. 12 come out to support your local roller girls for their last double header of the 2017 season at the Field House at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex! The Gate City Allstars take on the Rogue Roller Girls. Next, your Greensboro Counterstrike takes on the Fayetteville Roller Derby Bombshell Brigade. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the 1st whistle is at 6 p.m. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go towards Youth Focus and The Girl Scouts Troop #40254. The roller girls would also like to invite people to Benders Tavern after the bouts for the after party.
In Greensboro, on Aug. 12 to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Craft City Sip-In the all are invited, the party starts at noon with some stellar beer selections on tap that will all be $5 a pour. Craft City Sip-In will be selling tickets at booths both inside and out. The Ends will be headlining this years event, going on from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ded Mullet will be opening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.
In Greensboro, on Aug. 13 the NC Food Rodeo returns to Grove Winery & Vineyards from noon to 4 p.m. Expected vendors include Urban Street Grill, King-Queen Haitian Cuisine, Baconessence, Sunset Slush of Greensboro, Foothills Brewing, Martin’s Garden at the Grove High Rock Farm, The Bustling Boutique, Wired Cafe Coffee Bus and The Pearl Kitchen . This is a family friendly event that is free admission with free parking and live music by The Aldermans.
In High Point, on Aug. 13 the High Point Arts Council will host Orquesta GarDel for the 2017 Arts Splash Concert Series. Orquesta GarDel, according to their Facebook page is a “Thoroughly multinational but uniquely North Carolinian, Orquesta GarDel thrills audiences with a high-energy Latin dance music experience. The monstrous thirteen-member lineup replicates the format of a classic Nuyorican salsa dura ensemble – a full deck of horn players, percussionists, and coro singers. Rooted in its own arrangements of songs from the great salsa, cumbia, and merengue artists, this is ultimately not a cover band.” The band plays at 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal located at 220 E. Commerce Avenue in High Point.