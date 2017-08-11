Eight great things to do in the Triad: Aug. 11-13

In High Point, on Aug. 13 the High Point Arts Council will host Orquesta GarDel for the 2017 Arts Splash Concert Series. Orquesta GarDel, according to their Facebook page is a “Thoroughly multinational but uniquely North Carolinian, Orquesta GarDel thrills audiences with a high-energy Latin dance music experience. The monstrous thirtee n-member lineup replicates the format of a classic Nuyorican salsa dura ensemble – a full deck of horn players, percussionists, and coro singers. Rooted in its own arrangements of songs from the great salsa, cumbia, and merengue artists, this is ultimately not a cover band.” The band plays at 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal located at 220 E. Commerce Avenue in High Point.