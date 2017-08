Eight great things to do in the Triad: Aug. 11-13

In Greensboro, on Aug. 12 to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Craft City Sip-In the all are invited, the party starts at noon with some stellar beer selections on tap that will all be $5 a pour. Craft City Sip-In will be selling tickets at booths both inside and out. The Ends will be headlining this years event, going on from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ded Mullet will be opening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.

In High Point, on Aug. 13 the High Point Arts Council will host Orquesta GarDel for the 2017 Arts Splash Concert Series. Orquesta GarDel, according to their Facebook page is a “Thoroughly multinational but uniquely North Carolinian, Orquesta GarDel thrills audiences with a high-energy Latin dance music experience. The monstrous thirtee n-member lineup replicates the format of a classic Nuyorican salsa dura ensemble – a full deck of horn players, percussionists, and coro singers. Rooted in its own arrangements of songs from the great salsa, cumbia, and merengue artists, this is ultimately not a cover band.” The band plays at 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal located at 220 E. Commerce Avenue in High Point.