Eight Great Things to Do in the Triad: Feb. 16-18
(Last Updated On: February 16, 2018)
By: Heather Dukes
- On Feb. 16 in High Point, all Black Panther fans are welcome to attend a SOULebration with a private viewing and dinner experience in the IMAX 3D theater and a second theater at the Regal Palladium, located at 5830 Samet Dr. According to the Facebook event page, there will be a Soul Food Dinner from local caterers at the theater, costume contest, local black-owned business expo, red carpet, photo booth, raffles, free swag and a talent show. “So let’s enjoy this experience with a bang! Get your tickets for a private theater with the most delicious Soul Food from caterers in the Triad. We also encourage all participants to dress-up in costume as a character from Wakanda or any of your favorite Black films or T.V. shows. Strut your stuff on our SOULebration red carpet and paparazzi wall for everyone to see. We will be having costume contests at the theater and the Black Panther SOULebration Business Expo. Go to www.BlackPantherSoulebrati
on.com for tickets.” This event is hosted by Noelle and Jasper Hairston and the theater is assigned seating, so it is advised to grab your seat before someone else does!
- On Feb. 17 in Greensboro, as a “part two” to the Black Panther SOULebration, there will be a Black Business Expo at the Triad Event Center, located at 1325 S. Eugene St. According to the same Facebook event page as above, “Save your refund check, hold onto the Valentine’s Day money that you would’ve spent a cheesy gift on, and invest in your community by Buying Black! There will be vendors from local businesses that you can support with your presence and dollars.”
- On Feb. 17 in Greensboro, head to the Somewhere Else Tavern, located at 5713 W. Friendly Ave., and support Triad Health Project and local music by attending Louie’s Birthday Bash and Triad Health Project Benefit hosted by the Trailer Park Orchestra. According to the Facebook event and an article that YES! Weekly published on Feb. 7, playing at this show will be Rockin Rob, Des Pairtheplague, Angelic Steel, Desired Redemption and of course, Trailer Park Orchestra. There is a $5 cover and all proceeds go to supporting the ongoing work of Triad Health Project.
- On Feb. 17 in Kernersville, Local Roots Coffee Bar, located at 247 N Cherry St., will celebrate Galentine’s Day from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Participants can make their own jewelry. The event page states “Come celebrate GAL-entine’s with your favorite girlfriends & the ladies of Emma Ruth’s Jewelry & Local Roots! We will have a Necklace Bar setup so you can design your own jewelry! We will have our Metal Stamping Artist on-site creating custom pendants for you! You can also bring your special shells or dried flowers and have our Resin Artist make something one of a kind for you! We will have all sorts of gemstones & charms to allow you to truly make your necklace your own creation. Let’s celebrate one another and our individuality!”
- On Feb. 17 in Winston-Salem, Donny Cates will be at Ssalefish Comics, located at 3232 Silas Creek Pkwy., from noon-6 p.m. to do a signing of comic books. Also, the comic book shop will be selling “God Country” and “Babyteeth.” According to the Facebook event page, Cates is the current writer of “Thanos” and “Doctor Strange” and is receiving great reviews.
- On Feb. 17 in Greensboro, at George K’s Sky Bar and Lounge, located at 2108 Cedar Fork Rd., there will be a Love and Laughter Extravaganza and Comedy Show. The Facebook event page states this event is two parties in one with a comedy show and after party with DJ Jimmy Jam of 90.1 FM “The Voice.” The featured comedians will be Eli Southern Jr., Lady Shamar, Peanut, Penney Simmons and more. This event is hosted by Busta Brown of “The Chronicle.” “This will be a night to remember. Food, fun, laughter and cash bars.”
- On Feb. 18 in Greensboro, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., there will be a Mermaid Swim in the Deep End at Greensboro Aquatic Center, located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Based on the Facebook event page you can bring a mermaid tail and join or just free swim.
- On Feb. 18 in Greensboro, the Tough Love Mural will be unveiled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 351 S. Church St. This event is hosted by the Greensboro Mural Project and will feature music, food trucks, performances and poets. There will also be creative expression from The Bboy Ballet, Boomerang Bookshop: Nomad Chapter, Cakalak Thunder and the food truck So Good Pupusas. According to the Facebook event page, “A year ago we started collecting love letters and poems to the city, receiving a wide array of fondness and frustration with Greensboro. We set to work to honor that, and now 400+ volunteers and several months later we are wrapping up painting and are going to celebrate all that this wall has been, and dig into what is keeping it from being. We are saddened since the building is set for demolition at the end of the month (unless you or someone you know wants to buy the whole property for $4 million), so we are going to throw a great party in its honor and provide the opportunity for people to offer their visions and concerns for Greensboro... we hope you will be there to celebrate all that is Greensboro.”
