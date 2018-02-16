Eight Great Things to Do in the Triad: Feb. 16-18

Feb. 17 in Kernersville, Local Roots Coffee Bar, located at 247 N Cherry St., will celebrate Galentine’s Day from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Participants can make their own jewelry. The states “ Oninlocated at, will celebratefromParticipants can. The event page states “

Come celebrate GAL-entine’s with your favorite girlfriends & the ladies of Emma Ruth’s Jewelry & Local Roots! We will have a Necklace Bar setup so you can design your own jewelry! We will have our Metal Stamping Artist on-site creating custom pendants for you! You can also bring your special shells or dried flowers and have our Resin Artist make something one of a kind for you! We will have all sorts of gemstones & charms to allow you to truly make your necklace your own creation. Let’s celebrate one another and our individuality!”