Eight Great things to do in the Triad: Labor Day weekend

Need something to do this weekend? No worries, YES! has got your back! We’ll outline eight great things to do in or around the Triad area. Here is what is going on:

In Greensboro, on Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. head to downtown for a night of art, music, food, great specials and more. Presented by ArtsGreensboro and Downtown Greensboro, this event is free and kid-friendly. First Fridays are sponsored by FOX8 WGHP. To learn more visit the first Friday website. In Winston-Salem, on Sept. 2 don’t miss the Winston-Salem ComicCon hosted by Burke Street Comics located at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds at 421 W. 27th Street. Admission is $5 and free for children under 12. There will be panel discussions, a cosplay contest, comic book and toy dealers. To learn more, call Burke Street Comics at 336-971-2847 or email them at burkestreetcomics@yahoo.co m. In High Point, starting Sept. 2 and going until Sept. 3 is the 7th annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival. Read our preview of the festival here. The festival will take place at Oak Hollow Festival Park and gates open at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available with prices ranging from $65 to $225. In High Point, on Sept. 2 before you head to the jazz fest, be sure to stop by the High Point Museum located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. for a screening of “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary.” According to the website, the documentary was “the first authorized feature documentary about the legendary John Coltrane. It is a thought-provoking, uplifting, powerful and passionate film about an outside-the-box thinker whose boundary-shattering music continues to impact and influence people around the world.” The event is free. In High Point, on Sept. 3 be sure to catch the pickin’ on the pavement for the First Sunday Outdoors Event hosted by The Market, located at 141 W. Lexington Ave. While you browse for all your chippy, shabby and chalky needs enjoy homemade cake, truffles, coffee and more. First Sunday goes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. In Winston-Salem, on Sept. 3 come out to Muddy Creek Cafe, located at 5455 Bethania Rd., for their Peace, Love and Muddy Creek show. There will be glass blowing, DIY tye dye and face painting. According to the Facebook event page, the line up for Peace, Love and Muddy Creek is as follows: Rob Price at 1 p.m., Couldn’t Be Happiers at 3 p.m., Dan Dockery at 4 p.m., Bill Heath & Pals at 5 p.m. and Graymatter at 7 p.m. This event is free and kid friendly. In Greensboro, on Sept. 3 Twin Peaks fans should head to Geeksboro Coffee & Beverage Company to watch the season finale of Twin Peaks: The Return. According to the Facebook event page, “It wasn’t what many hoped, but for the true fans of David Lynch, the Twin Peaks revival series was everything we wanted! And now that we approach the end, we’re certain that the series won’t get a neat, tidy finale, but it’s certain to be one of the most surreal experiences captured on the screen.Geeksboro Coffee & Beverage Company will present the FINAL TWO HOURS of Lynch’s small screen tour de force when they premiere at 8 p.m. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd. WITH FREE DONUTS! Free Admission with Drink Purchase!” In Greensboro, on Sept. 3 and all Sundays after, Messina Dance Company will be hosting Rooftop Salsa Sundays at Limelight Night Club, located at 113 S. Elm St. Salsa and Rueda lessons begin at 6:15 p.m. and end at 7:15 p.m. No partner is required, beginners are welcome and there will be multiple groups to suit each skill level. From 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. there will be music and dancing. The cover is cash only and costs $12 at the door for the lessons and the dance party or just $10 for the dance party. Discounted prices for students with an ID or if the ticket is bought through Messina’s MeetUp website, tickets are $10 for the lesson and the party and just $8 for the party.