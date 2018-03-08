Eight Great Things to Do in the Triad: March 9-11

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2018)

1. From March 9-10 in Winston-Salem, The Ramkat, located at 170 W. 9th St., will open its doors and feature two nights of live music. On March 9 The Vagabond Saints’ Society plays the music of Queen. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Floor tickets are $12 and balcony tickets range from $16-$24. According to the Ramkat website, The Vagabond Saints’ Society “is a loose collective of Triad-area musicians that gathers semi-regularly to pay tribute to the great – and sometimes the not-so-great – artists of the pop-music era. The band includes Doug Davis, Jerry Chapman, Randall Johnson, and Corky McClellan. Guest performers and singers for “The Music of Queen” include Chobey Badgio, Joey Barnes, Tim Beeman, Richard Boyd, Karon Click, Erin Doby, Jeffrey Dean Foster, Darrell Hoots, Clay Howard, Patrick Ferguson, Allison King, Reid Mansell, Jill Martin-Byers, and Susan Snow. On March 10 The Ramkat is hosting Cash Bash #16 featuring the bo-stevens, John Howie Jr. & Rosewood Bluff, Bonnie Montgomery and Straight 8s. According to the Facebook event, “per usual each band will be playing their own music as well as at least two Johnny Cash Covers as a tribute to “Man In Black.” Floor tickets are $12 and balcony tickets range from $16-$24. For more information, visit the Ramkat’s website.

2. On March 9 in Greensboro, IC Shows presents Gate City Cypher Tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. taking place at Shiners, located at 435 Dolley Madison Rd. Ste. M. from 9 p.m. until midnight. Featuring talent from Dubboro (Phillie Phr3sh and Ed E. Ruger), Big Body, Platinum Mazerati, Shad, Black Rain, G Jon, Joe Biz, Ali, Tre Magic. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are (available through performers) $8 in advance and $10 at the door. This event is for ages 18 and up with an I.D. and there is a $5 cover charge for those under the age of 21. This cypher is sponsored by Iconoclast Crew Shows, Hip-hop Dads, Dubboro, Guerilla Grind Clothing, Livewire, Audio Trafficker and MTTS Records.

3. On March 9 in Greensboro, join the student art league of the Triad (SALTriad) and Rioja! A Wine Bar, located at 1603 Battleground Ave. Ste. D., from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a relaxing evening of art at the Metamorphosis Show opening. Featuring works by Chris Hall, Dorothy Sellers, Chris Snow, Cyrus Spears, Mary Lindseth, Cynthia Pandolfo, Morgan Bredon, Cecilia Adams and Lee Baxter Riddleberger. According to the Facebook event page, “Come support our artists and a great local business as well! We can’t wait to see you there!”

4. On March 10-11 in Greensboro, Gravy Baby—the mobile Biscuit and Gravy-slinging hearty, down-home breakfast options for omnivores and vegans alike— will be stopping for brunch at Geeksboro Coffee and Beverage Company, located at 2134 Lawndale Dr. According to the Facebook event page, “Even better, Geeksboro will offer $2 mimosas as well as weekly drink specials and more! Brunch takes place every Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.” For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

5. On March 10 in Winston-Salem, Owens Daniels Photography is holding a Black Art Party at the Creative Community Lab, located at 300 S. Liberty St. According to the Facebook event page, “We invite creatives, photographers, artists, musicians, writers, art curators, poets, and everyone who loves art to come celebrate Black Art with us at the ODP Art & Design Black Art Party.” There will be a spoken word performance by L.B. “The Poet,” and this evening includes the new collection by Visual Artist/Photographer Owens Daniels,”More Than A Picture” along with an Artist Talk, hors-d’oeuvres, and an art sale. The event is free and open to the public. “Black Art Is Everyone’s Art!”

6. On March 10 in Greensboro, according to the Facebook event page, “You have heard of First Friday and Third Thursdays well we are bringing Second Saturdays to Revolution Mill (located at 1250 Revolution Mill Dr.)! Cafe At Revolution! will be bringing you a Monthly Art / Music / Food Festival.” The event page states that there will be an art show featuring Mathew Curran and Tambra Lynn Parsons, live art from Freddy Garcia, and local artists/craft vendors selling their wares. There will be drink specials from Cafe At Revolution from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be musical performances by Goat City Records: Nasir Ali, Crutch, Atticus Lane and Enoch. Vendors include, Michelle Elaine Petersen, Ally Haney, BannerWood Arts, Cut The Music Prints (Live Screen Printing), Melanie Jarrett, Sunshower Soap, Autumn Beck, Totally Kouture Boutique, ArcBarks Dog Treat Company, A’Maris Gourmet Desserts, I’m A Survivor Body Oils, Jean Stalling’s Custom Jewelry and more to come. It is asked on the Facebook event page for attendees to bring non-perishable food donations. “We are coming back bigger than February’s event so keep your eyes peeled here for more information as it becomes available,” the event stated.

7. On March 11 in Greensboro, Speakeasy Tavern, located at 1708 Battleground Ave., is remaining hopeful that spring will finally come this weekend. Speakeasy will be holding its first patio party of the year. According to their Facebook page, there will be live music at 12:30-3:30 p.m. with Julian Sizemore. There will be a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar as well as a cornhole tournament starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook (@speakeasytavern) and Instagram (@thespeakeasytavern) pages.

8. On March 11 in Greensboro, head to Westerwood Tavern, located at 508 Guilford Ave. at 5 p.m. to support local artists for the Local Love, Artisan Pop-Up. Featured artisans include Jessie Rae Moncla, Tammy Mcdowell, Beka Butts and artists from the 512 Collective.