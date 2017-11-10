Eight great things to do in the Triad: Nov. 10-12

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2017)

1. On Nov. 10 in High Point, GQ Entertainment and Dee Walker Live present the GLOW IN THE DARK PARTY. From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., head to Barcode, located at 3793 Samet Dr. for a free night of partying and glowing in the dark. There will be glow items provided or you can bring your own. According to the Facebook event page, it is recommended that participants wear bright or white clothing. There will be drink specials and music by DJ GQ at 90.1 FM WNAA. For more information, visit the Facebook event page or call GQ at (336)516-1550, for ticket information visit GQ’s website.

2. On Nov. 11 in Winston-Salem, The Cross the Line Project at University of North Carolina School of the Arts will be making art instruments with children and their families this Second Saturday at the Southeastern Center Contemporary Arts. According to the Facebook page, Cross the Line, a student organization, makes classical music accessible to the public through performance and outreach. They will be performing in the Overlook Gallery at 1:30 pm. This is free and open to the public and fun for all ages. All materials are provided and families can drop-in for activities any time during the event.

3. On Nov. 11 in Winston-Salem, RiverRun presents a special, free screening of Birth of a Movement. The showing is from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. RiverRun has partnered with A/perture Cinema as part of Indie Lens Pop-Up – a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. According to the Facebook event page, “In 1915, African-American newspaper editor and activist William M. Trotter waged a battle against D.W. Griffith’s notoriously Ku Klux Klan-friendly blockbuster The Birth of a Nation, which unleashed a fight still raging today about race relations and representation, and the power and influence of Hollywood. Birth of a Movement features Spike Lee, Reginald Hudlin, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and DJ Spooky (who created a new score and remix of the Griffith film), as well as numerous clips from the technically groundbreaking but racially astounding epic. Cinephiles, history buffs, and anyone interested in America’s tumultuous racial evolution will want to check this one out.” Join Jackie Alexander, Artistic Director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and Renata Jackson, Cinema Studies Faculty at University of North Carolina School of the Arts for the post-film conversation. This screening is both a first-come/first-served and no ticket is required. RiverRun’s Indie Lens Pop-Up, sponsored by Wells Fargo, is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics to family and relationships.

4. On Nov. 11 in Winston-Salem, come to Test Pattern, located at 701 N. Trade St., to celebrate and support local femme musicians and Winston-Salem Family Services at the fourth annual Femme Fest. This festival is meant to raise awareness of sexual assault and domestic violence through empowered female musicians. One-hundred percent of proceeds go to Winston-Salem Family Services to upkeep the women’s shelter. The cover charge is $5 and the event is for those who are 21 and up only.

The line-up includes:

Jill Byers (WSNC) who plays at 4 p.m.

Wahyas (NC) who plays at 5 p.m.

P-90’s (NC) who plays at 6 p.m.

LA Dies (VA) who plays at 7 p.m.

Lady God (VA) who plays at 8 p.m.

The Old Paints (AL) who plays at 9 p.m.

BOYTOY (NY) who plays at 10 p.m.

Bob Fleming and the Cambria Iron Co. (GSO) who plays at 11 p.m.

5. On Nov. 11 in Greensboro, get up and prepare to dance the night away at Westerwood, located at 508 Guilford Ave., for their weekly dance parties from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. The Greensboro Roller Derby teams will be taking over this dance party and everyone’s invited to come party with your favorite local roller girls! Admission is free and all the proceeds from the Jell-O shots will go toward fundraising for GSORD.

6. On Nov. 12 in Jamestown, The Deck will hold their first annual Fall Fest featuring music by Brothers Pearl, Norlina Music and Landon Wall. According to the Facebook event page, the smoker and grills will be cooking and we will be serving up potatoes and coleslaw from Full Moon Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, for only $5. There will also be beer specials from DESCHUTES BREWERY and a Silent Auction benefiting Susie’s Hope! Good Vibes Mobile Boutique will be on site, and they will be donating 10 percent of their sales to Susie’s Hope. This event is family-friendly and doors open 1 p.m. and the festival goes until 8 p.m. Food and live music will be at 2 p.m.

7. On Nov. 12 in High Point, join the High Point Arts Council and the Touring Theatre of North Carolina for a special showing of “Star-Spangled Girls” on Veteran’s Day weekend. According to the Facebook event page, the “Star-Spangled Girls” is a review built from diaries, letters, interviews, telegrams, journals and posters by and about the women who served the United States during WWII. Five actresses portray WAC’s, WAVE’s, Army Nurses, and Red Cross volunteers as they share memories about enlistment, basic training, service at home and abroad, love, and segregation. Songs from wartime are woven throughout the production. Tickets are $20 for general admission and only $15 for Veterans. To purchase tickets, please visit the website.

8. On Nov. 12 in Greensboro, according to the Facebook event page, the last NC Food Rodeo of the year will be held at at Grove Winery & Vineyards from noon until 4 p.m. Expected vendors include: Urban street grill, Thai Box Zing Catering, The Pearl Kitchen, Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream, The Bustling Boutique, Natty Greene’s Brewing Co., Foothills Brewing, Good Vibes Mobile Boutique, High Rock Farm,Emergensweets, King-Queen Haitian Cuisine. Admission is free and so is parking. There are family-friendly dining areas available and music will be performed by the Couldn’t Be Happiers.