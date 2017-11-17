Eight Great Things to Do in the Triad: Nov. 17-19

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2017)

From Nov. 17-19 in Greensboro, the sections of the internationally celebrated AIDS Memorial Quilt – the 54 ½ -ton, handmade tapestry that stands as a memorial to more than 96,000 individuals lost to AIDS – will be on view from at the Greensboro History Museum, located at 801 Summit Ave. This free quilt display is being presented as part of two educational lead up events to the 2017 Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run & AIDS walk. This event is hosted by Triad Health Project and The Greensboro History Museum. This event is free and open to the public during museum hours (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday). The museum will offer extended hours until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 for the AIDS Memorial Quilt display. The display will include panels honoring the lives of loved ones lost to HIV/AIDS from families in Charlotte, High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. To accompany the quilt display, Triad Health Project and the Greensboro History Museum are presenting screenings of the film, The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt.

2. On Nov. 18 in Kernersville, join Körner’s Folly in Cupid’s Park Theatre for the new Thanksgiving Puppet Show, “The Turkey Trot,” a loan from Old Salem Museums & Gardens. The play starts at 10 a.m. Follow along with Tom and Honeysuckle as they trot a flock of turkeys to Washington D.C. and have a surprising encounter with Abraham Lincoln. After the show, make your own turkey puppet craft. This event is recommended for ages 3 to 10 years. Puppet show tickets are $5 per person. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchasing is strongly encouraged.

3. On Nov. 18 in Greensboro, join Kathy Eaton for Acrylic Pour Painting class from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Reconsidered Goods, located at 2805 Patterson St. According to the Facebook event page, acrylic pour painting is an easy to learn method of creating beautiful paintings that do not rely on technology, there’s no wrong way to do it, and you will be successful! No art experience is necessary for this class. You’ll learn how to mix the acrylic paints with binders and flow enhancers, how to layer paints in a ‘dirty cup’ for a flip pour, and how to tilt to cover your entire surface in a relaxed and supportive atmosphere. Basic pouring methods will be introduced. Paintings will need to stay at Reconsidered Goods at least overnight, as they continue to move for a long time. Give them about a month to fully cure before sealing. The class fee is $45 and includes an all the materials you will need to make at least one pour painting. Reconsidered Goods has more materials for further exploration available for purchase separately. Come check out the climate-controlled workspace at Reconsidered Goods, and enjoy some me-time! Bring your friends! Bring beverages but no crumbs! Seating is limited (class caps off at 10), so reserve your space as soon as you can.

4. On Nov. 18 in Greensboro, join Dorothy & Friends for lunch prior to the Community Theatre of Greensboro‘s annual performance of “The Wizard of Oz!” According to the Facebook event, lunch will be held in the Carolina Theatre’s Renaissance Room on the second floor of the theatre at noon. Bring your camera for photo opportunities! All lunch tickets are $11 (price does not include sales tax.) Show tickets MUST be purchased separately. This is an event intended for children. No adult will be admitted without an accompanying child. Contact the Carolina Theatre box office for tickets by phone at (336) 333-2605, or in person Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. There is an additional $3.50 per ticket web fee for Internet purchases; call (336) 333-2605 to avoid those charges! Guests may also opt to have their tickets mailed to them for a $1 post fee, or can pick up their tickets in will call for no additional charge.

5. On Nov. 18 in Winston-Salem, students from the Winston-Salem State University Chamber Orchestra will be performing a concert of works for chamber ensembles echoing the music of St. Philip’s historic past when violinists would play for the congregation at the church. The concert starts at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This takes place Old Salem Museums & Gardens, located at 600 S. Main St. The concert features music for Thanksgiving, Baroque, Classical and 21st century works for string quartet, string quintet, and a bass duos. Tickets are $12 per person plus NC sale tax.

6. On Nov. 18 in Winston-Salem, it’s that time of year again – time for the annual Mac ‘n’ Cheese Festival! The festival is hosted by the Old Winston Social Club will be held at 1131 Burke St. According to the Facebook event page, this is the sixth year of the Mac ‘n’ Cheese Fest and it is encouraged to “submit your own mac ‘n’ cheese to the competition and let us see what you’ve got!” Every entry will get a $10 Old Winston gift card, so what’s to lose? Winners will receive a customized trophy and a T-shirt, as well as special prizes for the top three! Judging is at 3 p.m., so all entries must be in by 2:45 p.m. Public tasting will begin at 3:30 p.m., so if you don’t have a kickin’ recipe to share, we want to see you there trying all the entries!

7. On Nov. 18 in Greensboro, the Greensboro Public Library will host Leland Melvin. Click here to read our write-up about him and our exclusive interview with him in this week in YES! Weekly.

Melvin uses his life story as an athlete, astronaut, scientist, engineer, photographer, and musician to help inspire the next generation of explorers to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) careers. The event is free and open to all at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

8. On Nov. 19 in Winston-Salem, please join North Star LGBTQ Center and Winston-Salem United for Racial Justice for a film screening of The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson is a deeply compelling look at the 1992 murder of Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender rights pioneer known as “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement.” It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2017. “The message I want audiences to get from The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson is that we all have an obligation to ask what our role is in making our society and culture a safe place for transgender people,” director David France said. The screening will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the North Star LGBTQ Center, located at 930 Burke St.