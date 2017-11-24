Eight Great Things to Do in the Triad: Nov. 24- 26

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2017)

1.On Nov. 25 and 26 in Greensboro, head to All Pets Considered, located at 2614 Battleground Ave., to take a photograph of your fur baby with Santa. The event on Saturday is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Sunday it is from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations are required so call (336) 540-1400 to reserve a sitting time. The sitting fee is $6 and portrait packages start at $8. Cavin and Stovall will be taking the photographs. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

2. On Nov. 25 in Greensboro, catch Holy Ghost Tent Revival with Swim In The Wild at The Blind Tiger, located at 1819 Spring Garden St. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, ‘Holy Ghost Tent Revival’s exhilarating live show has uplifted audiences since the band formed in 2007. For the past eight years, they have been honing their unique sound, which NPR describes as that of a soul-rock horn band that recalls the ’60s and ‘70s classic-rock influences such as The Band and The Flying Burrito Brothers, contemporary indie-rock acts like Dr. Dog, and New Orleans brass-band jazz.’” This concert is for those 16 years and up and general admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. You can purchase tickets here.

3. On Nov. 25 in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem and surrounding towns, celebrate Small Business Saturday! Hit up your local, neighborhood mom-and-pop-shops and help support their businesses this big shopping weekend! Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010. According to the website, there are 871,376 small businesses in North Carolina, which accounts for 99.60 percent of all businesses in North Carolina. Head down to places such as The Budding Artichoke (located at 2301 Sandy Ridge Rd. in High Point), Bethania Mill Market (located at 5455 Bethania Rd. in Winston-Salem), Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (located at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro), Flare’s (located at 206 E Main St. in Jamestown) and downtown Kernersville (located at 136 E Mountain St. in Kernersville) to shop at your favorite local small businesses.

4. From Nov. 24 until Nov. 26 in Greensboro, don’t miss the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival at the Special Events Center in the Greensboro Coliseum, located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. The hours of the festival on Friday are from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. According to the Coliseum’s website, “The Craftsmen’s Classic was founded 43 years ago by the Gilmore family of Greensboro. Clyde Gilmore, a jewelry maker, wanted to create a “family” of artists and craftsmen, nationwide, that could stage indoor festivals showcasing their totally original works and interact one-on-one with the public. The first such event, the “granddaddy” and prototype of all the others on today’s schedule, was the Christmas Classic, Thanksgiving Weekend, at the Greensboro Coliseum.” Tickets for the festival are $8 for adults and $1 for children 6 to 12 years old (children 6 and under are free).

5. On Nov. 25 in Oak Ridge travel BACK TO THE FUTURE at Oak Ridge Craft & Vine, located at 2205 Oak Ridge Rd Ste 1, for an “I Love the ‘80s Party.” This TOTALLY TUBULAR party begins at 8 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, this ‘80s party is hosted by Oak Ridge Craft & Vine and 80s Unplugged. “Guys start growing out your mullets now and ladies get your frosted blue eyeshadow, bright neon clothes and leg warmers ready because your not going to want to miss out on this ‘80s party! 80s Unplugged will be playing all your favorite songs from the 1980s. We will be giving away prizes for best dressed, it’s going to be one heck of a night so mark your calendars.” For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

6. On Nov. 26 in Greensboro, watch the Panthers game at Preyer Brewery, located at 600 Battleground Ave., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.! According to the Facebook event description, “The big cats are welcoming the canines to the taproom this season in an effort to set aside their differences and cheer together. Enjoy some Panthers games, potluck with friends, and maybe go home with a new one of the four-legged variety.” Ruff Love Rescue will join the party in the taproom with four-legged fans available for adoption. There will also be raffle tickets with prizes from Preyer, Natural Dog, All Pets Considered, and more. Natural Dog will be set up and be offering samples as their potluck contribution. For more information, call Preyer Brewing Company at (336) 256-9450 or visit the Facebook event page.

7. On Nov. 25 in Burlington, join the Conservators Center in celebrating the season with their animal residents by coming on a Winter in the Wild tour. The WitW tours start at 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and goes until 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively. All proceeds from WitW go toward the benefit of the animals and the mission of the Conservators Center. According to the Facebook event, “You and your loved ones will take an evening stroll through our park with an experienced tour guide. Winter in the Wild tours are an opportunity to see our animals at a time of day and a time of year when they are at their most animated — don’t miss this!” Tickets for Winter in the Wild is $20 for adults and $16 for kids under 12 years old. For more information, visit the Conservators Center website.

8. On Nov. 26 in Winston-Salem, as a part of Wrestlecade Weekend, don’t miss the Queens of Combat Super Show at the Benton Convention Center (located at 301 W. 5th St.) from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The Queens of Combat is an all-female professional wrestling organization. Doors open at noon and the bell time is at 1 p.m.