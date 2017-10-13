Eight great things to do in the Triad: Oct. 13-15
- From Oct. 13-22 in Winston-Salem, be sure to catch the play “Priscilla Queen of the Desert.” Showtimes for Friday and Saturday night is 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is hosted by the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, which is located at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. According to the Facebook event page, this musical is recommended for mature audiences only and is based off the 1994 popular movie of the same name. The play follows the journey of two drag queens, Tick and Adam, and a transgender woman, Bernadette, as they travel across Australia in their bus, named Priscilla. Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a flamboyant, funny, disco-fuelled musical that gets the audience up on their feet. Popular musical numbers include “Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Finally,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife.” For more information, visit the Facebook event page.
- On Oct. 13 in Winston-Salem, don’t miss Atomic Cafe Zine Presents: An Atomic Evening Halloween Spookananny at Mesmerizer Records located at 290 E. 4th St. this Spooknanny is hosted by Atomic Cafe Zine and Mesmerizer Records. According to the Facebook event, “Creep on out to Mesmerizer Records for a fangtastic time of frights, delights, and non-stop spooks! Keep one eye open at all times. You never know who might be cursed by the spookananny funk!” The show starts at 8 p.m. and goes on until 11 p.m., there is a $2 cover charge and wearing a costume is required for entry. The musical guests include Space Cadet Orchestra, OG Spliff, Domestic Heathen and Emoji Death Threat. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.
- On Oct. 13 in Winston-Salem, what better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than to go to a 1980s horror movie-themed costume party at Reboot Arcade Bar, located at 534 N. Liberty St. According to the Facebook event, there will be over $500 in cash prizes for Best Costume, Best Couples Costume, Worst Costume, and Sexiest Costume as determined by the bar’s local celebrity judges. The party starts at 8 p.m. and is over when the bar closes at 2 a.m. Reboot will be marathoning all the Friday the 13th films all day, and the costume contest begins at 11 p.m. with some DJs spinning your favorite tunes. Makeup effects artists, cosplayers, actors, and directors from the North Carolina horror films will be here for the fun, too. There will be also tons of door prizes, no cover, and “(serial) killer drink specials all night!” For more information visit their Facebook event page.
- On Oct. 14 in Winston-Salem, it is finally time for PRIDE! The Annual Pride Winston Salem Parade will start on 4th Street at 11 a.m. and march towards Trade Street. According to the Facebook event page, “We will make a left and proceed to the Festival entrance on the corner of 5th and Trade. Our newly crowned Mr and Miss Pride Winston Salem will be there, as well as special dignitaries and our grand marshalls. Each year the parade gets bigger and better. Wonder what surprises we will have this year!” For more information visit Pride Winston-Salem’s website.
- On Oct. 14 in Greensboro, now in its eighth year, according to the press release, Living Art America is the premiere bodypainting event in the USA, and, in fact, the entire Western Hemisphere. Please read more about this awesome event in our cover story for this week here. According to their press release, from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. see “Professional and Emerging artists work their magic right before your eyes in a fast-paced, intense race to the finish that feels more like a sporting event than an art opening. Then watch as the artists give their presentations before an international panel of celebrity judges as the models display their amazing artistry on the runway.” Return at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), for the evening spectacular including performances by painted models and the crowning of the 2017 Champions. Tickets can be purchased here and prices start at $20. Use the YES! Weekly special promo code LIVING to get 20 percent off your ticket price!
- On Oct. 14 in High Point, join Cynthia Moore Brown as she weaves her magic through local ghost stories and folktales. According to the Facebook event page, “Just in time for Halloween come hear stories appropriate for children of all ages.” The sixth annual Ghost Stories in the Park will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the High Point Museum’s Historical Park. Bring chairs and blankets to sit and listen to the family-friendly, frightening and amusing ghost stories. Snacks including smores and popcorn will be for sale. There will be pumpkin painting and decorating available for a small fee. Enjoy corn hole, sidewalk chalk, and a Halloween photo booth. Paul’s Magic will be doing face painting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and costumes are welcome. A native of North Carolina, Brown specializes in North Carolina history mysteries. She is an acclaimed performer and educator. She has written several books including Folktales & Ghost Stories of NC Piedmont and Folklore and Food (available in the Museum Store). Read more in the press release on our website here. This event is sponsored and presented by the High Point Museum.
- On Oct. 15 in Greensboro, Bites & Pints Gastro Pub will officially celebrate their grand opening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a parking lot party. According to the Facebook event, “Although we’ve been open for a little over month, we’re ready to make our unique mark on the Triad and formally introduce ourselves to all of you! But we can’t stop there. We are so honored to be a part of the Weekend of Giving. A collaborative effort between select local restaurants, bars, & organizations to help raise funds for the rebuilding of Puerto Rico.” YES! Weekly did a write-up about the Weekend of Giving that you can read here for more information. There will be live music from J. Timber, Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands, The Ends and Old Heavy Hands. There will also be door prizes with a purchase of ticket (which goes to the relief fund for Puerto Rico), cornhole, JEKS graffiti artist painting the fence during the festivities; and $2 hot dogs and $5 cheeseburgers served in the parking lot. If you haven’t eaten at Bites & Pints yet, their full menu will be available inside and on the patio. A portion of their overall sales will go to the fund and they will also be accepting donations (see list below). In addition, they also have the NFL Sunday ticket on eight different screens. The parking lot party will end at 4 p.m. but the celebration will last until 2 a.m. Snap a selfie of you drinking your draft beer and “check in” to Bites & Pints Gastro Pub. Use #craftbeerlovespuertorico to be entered to win an awesome craft beer swag gift basket!
Donation Items Needed:
Solar Lights (Driveway Type)
Bug Repellent
Baby Formula
Powdered Milk
Granola Bars
Water Filters
First Aid Kits
Disinfecting Wipes
Disposable Wipes
Hand Sanitizer
Tooth Paste
Batteries (C&D)
Dry Shampoo
Deodorant
8. On Oct. 15 in Clemmons, in the spirit of their April Fool’s Day Expo, Ssalefish Comics will present the Trick or Treat Comic and Toy Expo from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Village Inn Event Center, located at 6205 Ramada Dr. According to the Facebook event page, “We will host the best comic book and toy dealers in the Southeast as well as regional pop culture artists! We hope to see you at this great and family-friendly pop culture event!” The crew from The Original Hollywood Horror Show will be out doing face paint and talking about movies. Every paid admission includes The secret weapons number one exclusive, Marvel Legacy ($5.99 cover price) and at least one other exclusive comic. This event is sponsored by Reboot Arcade Bar. To learn more, visit their Facebook event page.