Eight great things to do in the Triad: Oct. 13-15

From Oct. 13-22 in Winston-Salem , be sure to catch the play “Priscilla Queen of the Desert.” Showtimes for Friday and Saturday night is 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The play is hosted by the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance , which is located at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. According to the Facebook event page, this musical is recommended for mature audiences only and is based off the 1994 popular movie of the same name. The play follows the journey of two drag queens, Tick and Adam, and a transgender woman, Bernadette, as they travel across Australia in their bus, named Priscilla. Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a flamboyant, funny, disco-fuelled musical that gets the audience up on their feet. Popular musical numbers include “Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Finally,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife.” For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

On Oct. 13 in Winston-Salem , don’t miss Atomic Cafe Zine Presents: An Atomic Evening Halloween Spookananny at Mesmerizer Records located at 290 E. 4th St. this Spooknanny is hosted by Atomic Cafe Zine and Mesmerizer Records According to the Facebook event, According to the Facebook event, “Creep on out to Mesmerizer Records for a fangtastic time of frights, delights, and non-stop spooks! Keep one eye open at all times. You never know who might be cursed by the spookananny funk!” The show starts at 8 p.m. and goes on until 11 p.m., there is a $2 cover charge and wearing a costume is required for entry. The musical guests include Space Cadet Orchestra, OG Spliff, Domestic Heathen and Emoji Death Threat. For more information, visit the Facebook event page .

On Oct. 13 in Winston-Salem , what better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than to go to a 1980s horror movie-themed costume party at Reboot Arcade Bar , located at 534 N. Liberty St. According to the Facebook event, there will be over $500 in cash prizes for Best Costume, Best Couples Costume, Worst Costume, and Sexiest Costume as determined by the bar’s local celebrity judges. The party starts at 8 p.m. and is over when the bar closes at 2 a.m. Reboot will be marathoning all the Friday the 13th films all day, and the costume contest begins at 11 p.m. with some DJs spinning your favorite tunes. Makeup effects artists, cosplayers, actors, and directors from the North Carolina horror films will be here for the fun, too. There will be also tons of door prizes, no cover, and “(serial) killer drink specials all night!” For more information visit their Facebook event page .

On On Oct. 14 in Winston-Salem, it is finally time for PRIDE ! The Annual Pride Winston Salem Parade will start on 4th Street at 11 a.m. and march towards Trade Street. According to the Facebook event page, “ We will make a left and proceed to the Festival entrance on the corner of 5th and Trade. Our newly crowned Mr and Miss Pride Winston Salem will be there , as well as special dignitaries and our grand marshalls . Each year the parade gets bigger and better. Wonder what surprises we will have this year!” For more information visit Pride Winston-Salem’s website .

On Oct. 14 in Greensboro , now in its eighth year, according to the press release, Living Art America is the premiere bodypainting event in the USA, and, in fact, the entire Western Hemisphere. Please read more about this awesome event in our cover story for this week here . According to their press release, from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. see “Professional and Emerging artists work their magic right before your eyes in a fast-paced, intense race to the finish that feels more like a sporting event than an art opening. Then watch as the artists give their presentations before an international panel of celebrity judges as the models display their amazing artistry on the runway.” Return at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) , for the evening spectacular including performances by painted models and the crowning of the 2017 Champions . Tickets can be purchased here and prices start at $20 . Use the YES! Weekly special promo code LIVING to get 20 percent off your ticket price!

On On Oct. 14 in High Point, join Cynthia Moore Brown as she weaves her magic through local ghost stories and folktales . According to the Facebook event page, “Just in time for Halloween come hear stories appropriate for children of all ages .” The sixth annual Ghost Stories in the Park will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the High Point Museum’s Historical Park. Bring c hairs and blankets to sit and listen to the family-friendly, frightening and amusing ghost stories. Snacks including smores and popcorn will be for sale . There will be pumpkin painting and decorating available for a small fee. Enjoy corn hole, sidewalk chalk, and a Halloween photo booth. Paul’s Magic will be doing face painting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m . Admission is free and costumes are welcome . A native of North Carolina, Brown specializes in North Carolina history mysteries. She is an acclaimed performer and educator. She has written several books including Folktales & Ghost Stories of NC Piedmont and Folklore and Food (available in the Museum Store). Read more in the press release on our website here . This event is sponsored and presented by the High Point Museum .