Eight great things to do in the Triad: Oct. 20-22
- On Oct. 21 in Winston-Salem, the Monstercade will be throwing a Dance Marathon with 50 percent of the proceeds being donated to AARF. The dance marathon is from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. and features DJ PussyMagick (tag team ‘80s set by Laurie Ruroden & Rebecca Woodcock) DJ Perplexis (Alexis Siebert spinning ‘90s and early ‘00s) and Closing Ceremony set by Mauve Angeles! According to the Facebook event page, there is a $5 entree fee and each participant will get two wristbands. Sign up is 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. (the day of). The Dance Marathon begins at 10 p.m. SHARP and goes until 1:30 a.m., with the award ceremony to follow. Each participant gets two yellow cards for two five minute breaks (use them wisely!). There will be ONE 30-minute break issued to everyone with food available for donations. Costumes are recommended, but not required… but for real, dress up ya goofballs! The rules of the dance marathon include: Must be moving at all times. Must be on the floor at all times. No leaning. No moshing. No sitting. Whoever is the last person standing gets to take 50 percent of the total entry fee, and like we stated before, the other 50 percent goes to one of our favorite fuzzy buddy organizations, AARF. There will be other prizes for the runners-up and honorable mentions. “If you DO NOT feel like dancing, but want to dress up, donate and/or encourage the dancers,” the Facebook event page states. “PLEASE DO! The more the merrier!”
- On Oct. 21 in Greensboro, comedian Paula Poundstone will be performing at the Carolina Theatre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, Poundstone can be heard regularly on NPR’s #1 show, the Peabody-award winning weekly comedy news quiz Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! On stage, Poundstone is known for her casual style, smart, observational humor, and a razor-sharp spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Garrison Keillor described her as “the bravest and best improv comic of our time.” Tickets are $44 or $34 depending on their location. For more information click here.
- On Oct. 21 and every Saturday after in Greensboro, Geeksboro Coffee & Beverage Company is proud to present Midnight Radio Karaoke, an inclusive, wild, weekly karaoke event intended to bring ALL PEOPLE together to sing, to laugh, and most importantly, to love! Featuring a live host, special themes, contests, and more! Admission is FREE with a drink purchase! The event will start at around 11:15 p.m.
- On Oct. 21 in Greensboro, from noon to 5 p.m., YES! Weekly premier our first Triad Margarita Wars in The Worx parking lot on Barnhardt Street in downtown Greensboro. Attendees will enjoy an unforgettable fall day of tasting some of the Triad’s best-concocted margaritas from area restaurants battling it out to be voted as “The Triad’s Best Margarita.” There will be local restaurants on site with each serving one signature margarita and ticket holders will vote on their favorite.
- On Oct. 21 in Greensboro, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be an artisan market on the patio of The Bearded Goat in downtown Greensboro. The artists, vendors, companies attending are: Unloved Sons Company, TRNSCND, Cut the Music Prints, Art by JoMo, Daniel White Photography, Caity W/James C Art, Headfirst! Records, The Husky Heathen, Boomerang bookshop-the nomad chapter, Hannah Elizabeth Photography and Revision Vintage.
- On Oct. 21 in Greensboro, the Pumpkin Palooza is returning to the Greensboro Science Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. According to the Facebook event, this fall festival features everyone’s favorite gourd – the pumpkin. The Fresh Market will be giving out free samples of tasty pumpkin treats and provide face painting, games and a coloring contest for attendees. In addition, The Fresh Market will give each child a complimentary pumpkin (while supplies last)! Watch our animals get in on the fall fun, too, with pumpkin-themed enrichment activities. Be sure to stop by our 60th Anniversary table, where we’ll have raffles, birthday-inspired treats and more. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes (no masks, please). Pumpkin Palooza activities are free of charge with general admission or membership.
- On Oct. 21 in High Point, Halloween has gone to the horses this year. According to the press release, come join in the fun at SHERR’s Horses and their Humans Halloween Costume Contest, and Trick or Treating on Horseback on the wooded trails from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hunter’s Pointe Stables home of SHERR Ministries 6301 Gray Farm Rd, High Point. There are prizes for Best Costume, Funniest Costume and Scariest Costume. So you don’t have a horse? No problem come and have a great time watching the horses and humans parade across the arena in costume or trick or treat on one of our horses. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for persons 12 and under. Dogs are allowed but MUST BE on a leash (not a retractable) at all times. Please visit www.sherrnc.com or Facebook for details about SHERR.
- On Oct. 22 in Greensboro, the Greensboro Roller Derby members will face-off and yours truly will be competing with them. The home teams to play each other are The Elm Street Nightmares and The Mad Dollies. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the bout starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are only $5 and due to limited seating, it is advised to bring your own chairs. Support your local roller girls!