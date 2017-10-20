Eight great things to do in the Triad: Oct. 20-22

On

in

, comedian

will be performing at the Carolina Theatre from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the Facebook event page, Poundstone can be heard regularly on

, the Peabody-award winning weekly comedy news quiz

On stage, Poundstone is known for her casual style, smart, observational humor, and a razor-sharp spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Garrison Keillor described her as

Tickets are

or

depending on their location. For more information click

here

.