Eight great things to do in the Triad: Oct. 6-8
- From Oct. 6-8 in Greensboro, the 2017 Aggie FanFest takes place at the historic War Memorial Stadium at the corner of Yanceyville and Lindsay streets. The Fanfest Hours on Friday are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Special Events Office continues to make this event one of the top annual festivals in the Triad,” according to the Facebook event page. “FanFest is the largest City-managed special event in Greensboro, entertaining more than 50,000 people during NC A&T State University’s Homecoming weekend.” This year, the festival producers have added family-friendly entertainment into the festival area, in addition to musical acts and a visit from the A&T Marching Band, made possible by WNAA 90.1, The Voice. The event also features more than 100 vendors of art, crafts, food and drink.
- From Oct. 6-8 in Winston-Salem, catch the tail-end of the Dixie Classic Fair! This will be the last weekend the fair will be in town with its 24 rides and multiple exhibits and attractions. Possum Jenkins will play live at the fair on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Also happening this weekend at the fair, sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery, on Friday night there will figure eight racing at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday night there will be a tractor pull at 2 p.m. and on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. there will be a rodeo. Gates open on Friday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., and on Saturday it begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Adults ages 12 and up are $10, children age 6 through 11 are $4. Children 5 years and younger and senior adults age 65 and older get in free with ID. Parking in Wake Forest Controlled lots is $8. For more information visit the Dixie Classic Fair website.
- On Oct. 6 in Greensboro, the world lost not one, but two of its greatest master horror filmmakers in 2017. Geeksboro Coffeehouse will pay tribute to George A. Romero by playing what many views as his most significant contribution to horror filmmaking, Dawn of the Dead. This is the 1978 original film about a band of survivors during the zombie apocalypse who hole themselves up in an abandoned shopping mall. Surrounded by opulence and abundant resources, they learn about the precarious nature of humankind both living and undead. The film screening starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are free with a drink purchase.
- On Oct.7 in Winston-Salem, be sure to COME OUT to the Out At The Movies Int’l LGBT Film Fest! Read Mark Burger’s write-up on the festival here. The screening will be a double feature of the original Sordid Lives and the sequel A Very Sordid Wedding. The Winston-Salem premiere screenings sold out incredibly fast, so we’re coming back with Del Shores, Emerson Collins, Ann Walker, Blake McIver, Newell Alexander and Rosemary Alexander. Ticket packages are $100 for the VIP Sordid combo, which includes the cocktail party, both screenings, and reception. There are other packages for $75, which includes tickets to both screenings, Q&A, and post-reception meet and greet and all other festival films and $15, which includes individual tickets to either screening with Q&A.
- On Oct.7 in Winston-Salem, The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screening at the Monstercade’s drive-in movie screen. Dressing up is encouraged and if you’re a Rocky Horror virgin, here are some props to bring:
– Rice: At the beginning of the film is the wedding of Ralph Hapschatt and Betty Munroe. As the newlyweds exit the church, you should throw the rice along with the on-screen wedding guests.
-Newspapers: When Brad and Janet get caught in the storm, Janet covers her head with a newspaper The “Plain Dealer.” At this point, you should likewise cover your head.
-Water pistols: These are used by members of the audience to simulate the rainstorm that Brad and Janet get caught in. (Now do you see why you should use the newspapers?)
-Candles, flashlights: During the “There’s a light” verse of “Over at the Frankenstein Place, “you should light up the theater with candles, flashlights, lighters, etc. (Be careful to respect the theater’s policy about open flames – remember you are wearing newspapers on your head!)
-Rubber gloves: During and after the creation speech, Frank snaps his rubber gloves three times. Later, Magenta pulls these gloves off his hands. You should snap your gloves in sync each time to create a fantastic sound effect.
– Noisemakers: At the end of the creation speech, the Transylvanians respond with applause and noisemakers. You should do the same.
-Confetti: At the end of the “Charles Atlas Song” reprise, the Transylvanians throw confetti as Rocky and Frank head toward the bedroom. You should do the same.
-Toilet paper: When Dr. Scott enters the lab, Brad cries out “Great Scott!” At this point, you should hurl rolls of toilet paper into the air (preferably Scotts).
-Toast: When Frank proposes a toast at dinner, members of the audience throw toast into the air (preferably unbuttered, things could get sticky).
-Party hat: At the dinner table, when Frank puts on a party hat, you should do the same.
-Bell: During the song “Planet Schmanet Janet,” ring the bell when Frank sings “Did you hear a bell ring?”
-Cards: During the song “I’m Going Home,” Frank sings “Cards for sorrow, cards for pain.” At this point, you should shower the theater with cards.
-Hot dogs and prunes: It has happened on occasion, that fans will throw hot dogs and prunes at their appropriate mention in the film. This should not be encouraged because it attracts rodents and leaves stains on the screen.
Stick around after for pop-up karaoke hosted by Jon Michael.
- On Oct. 7 in Greensboro, according to the press release, The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts present the 2017 Aggie Homecoming Concert will come to Greensboro Coliseum. The all-star lineup will include performances by hip-hop artists Migos and Gucci Mane – currently featured on the smash-hit single “Slippery” – along with appearances by special guests YFN Lucci and DJ Drama. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets at www.ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
- On Oct. 8 in Winston-Salem, is the annual Pride Winston Salem’s Annual Drag Brunch. According to the Facebook event, join your newly crowned Mr. and Miss Pride Winston Salem, and enjoy some of the best food in Winston Salem as well as the best entertainment. There is a $10 donation suggested, and the brunch will be at Mary’s Gourmet Diner, located at 723 Trade St. NW.
- On Oct. 8 in Winston-Salem, come down to Foothills Brewing, located at 3800 Kimwell Dr., and celebrate all things fall at the Hops & Shops Fall Festival. There will be tastings, 100+ vendors selling handmade, antique, upcycled items and more. There will also be four food trucks, live music, activities for children and more. This festival is dog-friendly with free parking and free entry.