Eight great things to do in the Triad: Sept.15-18

On Sept. 15, in Greensboro, Oktoberfest came early at Burger Warfare, located at 1209 Battleground Ave. so, stop in for some beer and brats until closing time. There will be a variety of Oktoberfest craft brews and food specials such as Large Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese, Kasespatzle – Spaetzle noodles covered in beer braised onions and German cheese sauce and of course, Bratwursts featuring: Munchner Kindl, which comes with sauerkraut, spicy mustard and sorghum dijon, Bavarian Rhapsody, which comes with apricot onion relish, curry ketchup and pomme frites and the Firkin Kiddin Me!? Which comes with beer braized onions, beer cheese and beer mustard. The Facebook event page said that the first beer purchase comes with a keepsake pint glass. The following beers will be available on tap for Oktoberfest: On Sept. 15, in Greensboro, Oktoberfest came early at Burger Warfare, located at 1209 Battleground Ave. so, stop in for some beer and brats until closing time. There will be a variety of Oktoberfest craft brews and food specials such as Large Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese, Kasespatzle – Spaetzle noodles covered in beer braised onions and German cheese sauce and of course, Bratwursts featuring: Munchner Kindl, which comes with sauerkraut, spicy mustard and sorghum dijon, Bavarian Rhapsody, which comes with apricot onion relish, curry ketchup and pomme frites and the Firkin Kiddin Me!? Which comes with beer braized onions, beer cheese and beer mustard. The Facebook event page said that the first beer purchase comes with a keepsake pint glass. The following beers will be available on tap for Oktoberfest: Samuel Adams Oktoberfest , Ballast Point Brewing Company Dead Ringer , Cigar City Brewing Oktoberfest , Heavy Seas Beer Treasure Fest , Highland Brewing Company Clawhammer .

On Sept. 16, Greensboro will celebrate Pride 2017 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on South Elm Street between West Market and West Washington Streets. According to the website, there will be food trucks, artists, vendors and of course a parade. This event is free and all are welcome to attend and celebrate. For more information visit the Greensboro Pride website

On Sept. 16, in Greensboro keep the pride party going by heading to the biggest after party at Chemistry Night Club, located at 2901 Spring Garden St. Admission is $20 for express members and $25 for guests, doors open 8 p.m. and the event is 18 and up. Special performances from former Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestants and winners Jujubee, Roxxxy Andrews and Ongina. Their shows start at 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. On Sept. 16, in Greensboro keep the pride party going by heading to the biggest after party at Chemistry Night Club, located at 2901 Spring Garden St. Admission is $20 for express members and $25 for guests, doors open 8 p.m. and the event is 18 and up. Special performances from former Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestants and winners Jujubee, Roxxxy Andrews and Ongina. Their shows start at 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

On Sept. 16, in Jamestown don’t miss the Day in the Park Festival hosted by High Point Arts Council. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at High Point City Lake Park. According to the Facebook event page, this year’s festival will feature three stages of live entertainment, local arts and craft vendors, food trucks, kids activities and folklife exhibitors. According to the Facebook event page, the lineup for the Field Stage is Double H Bluegrass at 11:30 a.m, Carolina 5 Band at 1:30 p.m. and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at 3:30 p.m. At the Carousel Stage is Bryon Stricklin a.k.a Borne will perform at 11:30 a.m., Caroline Dare will perform at 12:45 p.m., Imani Pressley will perform at 2 p.m. and Paleface will perform at 3:45 p.m. This year, the festival will be in honor of the North Carolina Arts Council’s 50th Anniversary. “To celebrate this milestone,” the event page stated. “All participants at this year’s festival will be encouraged to contribute to the creation of a mural that will be created on the day of the festival as a gift to the NC Arts Council.” The High Point Arts Council is currently accepting applications from local arts and craft vendors and community organizations who are interested in participating in this year’s festival. For more information about this year’s Day in the Park Festival, contact Clint Bowman at programs@highpointarts.org or at 336-889-2787 ext. 26.

On Sept. 16 and 17, in Greensboro The first annual Greensboro Comicon will be held at the Elm Street Center located at S. Elm St. Please take a look at our cover story of this exciting event here to read more about Comicon’s special collaboration with the International Civil Rights Museum. According to the Facebook event page, “prepare for an action-packed weekend full of comics, cosplay, toys, gaming, and more! Featuring your favorite creators and guests and the best pop culture vendors around! With fan-inspired panels, tons of interactive mini-events, and an all-inclusive cosplay contest, it’s a brand new show like no other!” Tickets for Comicon will be available for $10 for Sunday-only or Saturday-only. Tickets for weekend passes costs $15 and the VIP weekend passes are $25.

On Sept. 16 and 17, in Greensboro, the On Sept. 16 and 17, in Greensboro, the Paperhand Puppet Intervention presents their 18th Annual Giant Puppet Theatre Pageant “Of Wings and Feet.” According to the Facebook event, the show is “A wild and wondrous spectacle for all, the friendly but fierce puppeteers and musicians of Paperhand invite you to join the puppet revolution! Discover what it means to be human even if you’re a bird or a turtle. Help humanity find its unique place in the world by joining the Circus of Beginnings and Ends. Tap into the magic and mystery of the living land, sea, and sky in an epic spectacle of struggle and resistance for our times.” There will be special guests Crystal Bright and the Silver Hands will be ready to greet you at 6:20 p.m. at the Saturday show before Paperhand takes the stage. The other special guest Cackalack Thunder will be on stage starting at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. This event is general admission and tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (60+) and students (13-20), and $10 for children (12 and under). A $3 facility fee and N.C. sales tax will be added to the price of each ticket. There is an additional $3.50 per ticket web-fee for internet purchases. Call 336-333-2605 to avoid those charges, or visit the theatre box office!