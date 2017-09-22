Eight great things to do in the Triad: Sept. 22-24

On Sept. 22, in Greensboro head to LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St. to see the film “Hidden Figures,” presented by On Sept. 22, in Greensboro head to LeBauer Park, located at 208 N. Davie St. to see the film “Hidden Figures,” presented by Greensboro Public Library Foundation. It is advised that attendees bring a blanket or lawn chair to lounge. The movie starts at approximately 7:15 p.m. and there will be food and beverages from Ghassan’s and Noma Food & Co available for purchase at the LeBauer kiosks. Free parking is available in the Church Street Parking Deck, located at 215 N. Church St. in Greensboro. Look for UNCG’s event Snapchat filter each night and share your photos on Twitter and Instagram by tagging them #SpartanCinema and #UNCG125 . The next movie night will be Sept. 29 and will be showing The Peanuts Movie. This event is sponsored by Greensboro Public Library Foundation , The University of North Carolina at Greensboro – UNCG and the community sponsor Revolution Mill .

On Sept. 23, in High Point, this year's Hi-Fest Multicultural Fall Festival will feature performances by Sleeping Booty Band , Envision , Sahara Reggae- Band and Vanessa Ferguson Hi-Fest takes place at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, located at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, a beer and wine garden, a kid zone and all-around fellowship among the diverse community. For more information, visit the Facebook event page .

On Sept. 24, in Winston-Salem, the Red Dog Gallery and the Art for Art’s Sake team would like to invite you to join in and attend Arts on Sunday for arts, crafts and live music every Sunday in September on Liberty Street next to ARTivity on the Green in the Arts District. The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Arts on Sunday features over 60 local artists and includes a fun kids craft corner for the little ones . For more information visit the website .

On Sept. 23, in Kernersville, the Körner's Folly Family Revue Puppet Show will take place at Cupid's Park Theatre, on the third floor of Körner's Folly. The Facebook for this event said that the show is great for children of all ages "and the young at heart!" The Puppet Show provides a fun and interactive way to learn about the Körner family and the history of Körner's Folly. The show is followed by a make-and-take sock puppet craft. Tickets are free when purchasing regular admission on the same day, but the puppet show only will cost $2. The show begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. but it is recommended that attendees arrive by 10:15 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit Aunt Dealy's Cottage, the white house adjacent to the parking lot.

On Sept. 23, in Greensboro Ssalefish Comics, located at 1622 Stanley Rd Suite 118, will be celebrating Batman Day or more fittingly Harley Quinn Day. “Join us as Harley Quinn rightfully steam-rolls the Caped Crusader to celebrate her 25th anniversary and reap the benefits,” The Facebook event page reads. Ssalefish Comics will be giving away the Batman Day 2017 Special #1 (Batman Rebirth #13, “I Am Bane part 1”), the Harley Quinn Day 2017 Special #1 (Harley Quinn Rebirth #8, “Joker Loves Harley part 1”) and a preview of DC Superhero Girls: Out of the Bottle! Find your inner Batman with one of four Dark Knight masks drawn by either Andy Kubert (Dark Knight III The Master Race), Jim Lee (All-Star Batman & Robin) or John Romita Jr. (All-Star Batman), plus coloring and activity sheets.

From Sept. 22 to 24 the 2017 Fall Metro Greensboro Vintage Market Days will be in town with seven Flea Markets & Barn Sales, according to the Facebook event, “You won’t want to miss!” The market brings vendors who are unique to Vintage Market Days and come from all over the country. VMD is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings & a little more. At this event, there will be shopping, live music and food trucks.

On Sept. 23 in High Point, the High Point Museum is participating in Smithsonian magazine’s 13th annual Museum Day Live! Join the museum for a day of learning about local history and family fun including a scavenger hunt and documentary screening “Latino Americans.” This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit the museum’s website .