Eight great things to do in the Triad: Sept. 29-Oct.1

Need something to do this weekend? No worries, YES has got your back! We’ll outline eight great things to do in or around the Triad area. Here is what is going on:

In Winston-Salem on either Sept. 29, be sure to join The Reynolda House Museum of American Art mark its centennial as an estate and its 50th anniversary as a museum with an exhibition of the work of Georgia O’Keeffe. According to the Facebook event, the exhibition “Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern” explores how the artist’s modern sensibility saturated her art, her life, her homes, and her carefully fashioned public (and private) personas. Reynolda House is one of only three venues to host the exhibition and the only venue south of New York. The exhibition is hosted by the Wake Forest’s women, gender and sexuality studies and runs from Sept. 22 until Nov. 19.

In Greensboro on September 29, one of the most popular laser shows, Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon will be returning to the Greensboro Science Center, which is located at 4301 Lawndale Dr. According to the Facebook event, this spectacular laser light show will feature tracks from the “Dark Side of the Moon” album and will take place in our OmniSphere Theater at 7:00, 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. The show features songs from one of the band’s most famous albums such as “Money”, and “The Great Gig in the Sky”. Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the moon tickets are $5 each and can be purchased on site or over the phone at 336-288-3769. In Greensboro on September 29, one of the most popular laser shows, Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon will be returning to the Greensboro Science Center, which is located at 4301 Lawndale Dr. According to the Facebook event, this spectacular laser light show will feature tracks from the “Dark Side of the Moon” album and will take place in our OmniSphere Theater at 7:00, 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. The show features songs from one of the band’s most famous albums such as “Money”, and “The Great Gig in the Sky”. Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the moon tickets are $5 each and can be purchased on site or over the phone at 336-288-3769.

In Greensboro on either September 29, 30 or Oct. 1 check out the Green Hill’s ongoing exhibit “Two Artists | One Space.” Renzo Ortega’s painted boxes installation in “Two Artists | One Space” evokes the history of his personal journey from Peru to The United States. Throughout the exhibition families and groups will create their own boxes in the ArtQuest Studios. Admission to The Gallery is Free but admission to the ArtQuest Studios is $6 per person. “Each time we move we fill boxes with the stuff of our lives,” according to the description of the Green Hill’s “Two Artists | One Space” exhibit on its website. “We keep and move these life containers to our new homes where certain boxes remain sealed forever.” For more information visit the Green Hill’s website.

In Greensboro on either Sept. 29, 30 or Oct. 1, head to Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, located at 800 Westridge Road, for the Greensboro Greek Festival. According to the website, come out to enjoy live Greek music, dancing, authentic cuisine, pastries, vendors and more. On Friday, the festivities began at 4 p.m. and go until 10 p.m., on Saturday, the festivities go from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sunday, the festivities will begin at noon and go until 6 p.m. Admission is $1 or one can of nonperishable food for the Second Harvest Food Bank. Parking is available at the Friendly Avenue Baptist Church. For more information visit the website .

In Greensboro on Sept. 30, In Greensboro on Sept. 30, Stonewall Sports – Greensboro will host its monthly, free Drag Queen Storytime at Scuppernong Books, located at 304 S Elm St. Local diva Jean Jacket will be reading “Where the Wild Things Are” and crafting monster masks with children afterward. This event is sponsored by Greensboro Pride and starts at 11 a.m. “This event is meant to promote love and acceptance, celebrating one’s differences,” the Facebook event post said. “To children, drag queens appear as something out of fairy tales. Both children and drag queens enjoy a shared interest in dressing up, wrapping themselves in all things shiny and glittery, and using their imagination.”

Art on Tap is an art and brew fest that will take place in Center City Park, located at 200 N. Elm St. Art on Tap will be featuring a beer garden, interactive art spaces with activities for all ages, live music and food trucks. Pints are available for $5 for all event attendees age 21 and up. Beer sampling is only available to those purchasing the Taster or VIP Admission. Ticket sales close on Sept. 29 at 11:59 a.m. so hurry before it is too late! General admission is $5 and free admission for kids under 12, Taster admission tickets are $15 and come with 10 taster tickets and is paid per drink. VIP admission is $35, which includes unlimited tasting. For more information and to buy tickets visit the Art on Tap is an art and brew fest that will take place in Center City Park, located at 200 N. Elm St. Art on Tap will be featuring a beer garden, interactive art spaces with activities for all ages, live music and food trucks. Pints are available for $5 for all event attendees age 21 and up. Beer sampling is only available to those purchasing the Taster or VIP Admission. Ticket sales close on Sept. 29 at 11:59 a.m. so hurry before it is too late! General admission is $5 and free admission for kids under 12, Taster admission tickets are $15 and come with 10 taster tickets and is paid per drink. VIP admission is $35, which includes unlimited tasting. For more information and to buy tickets visit the website.

In Winston-Salem on Sept. 30, don’t miss Death at the Library: A Murder Mystery Party. According to the Facebook event page, “Publishers Weekly calls local author Blake Worthington ‘the freshest voice in American crime fiction.’ His debut novel “Murder Unto Death” has skyrocketed to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. But when he makes an appearance at the new Central Library to promote his book, it doesn’t seem likely he’ll survive the evening. Every member of the staff wants to kill him! Is Blake a goner? If so, it’s up to you to help figure out whodunit!” The murder mystery party will be held at Forsyth County Public Library located at 660 W 5th St. The event is free and open to the public, though due to language and suggestive humor, it’s recommended for ages 13 and up. Refreshments will be provided by Willow’s Bistro. *Disclaimer: Names and characters are either the products of the author’s imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.