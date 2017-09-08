Eight great things to do in the Triad: Sept. 8-10

Need something to do this weekend in the Triad? No worries, YES! has got your back! We’ll outline eight great things to do in the Triad this weekend.

On Sept. 8-10, downtown Greensboro will celebrate the 77th annual National Folk Festival. For three days, on seven stages and with 300 artists attending, according to the Facebook event, it is one of America’s largest, most prestigious and longest-running celebrations of music, arts, culture and heritage.” Check out YES Weekly’s write-up spotlighting a handful of artists that will be there this year as well as our feature on one of the performers, Kelsey Waldon

On Sept. 8-17, according to the website the Central Carolina Fair "will light up the sky around the Greensboro Coliseum Complex once again this fall" in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot. Tickets for this event at $6, but college students, military and seniors get in free with an ID and patrons under 42" are free. There will be individual ride tickets available as well as an unlimited ride wristband for $26. The website states that the fair will be "featuring spectacular rides from Michael's Amusements, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages, the 119th annual edition of the Central Carolina Fair will begin Friday, Sept. 8 and run through Sunday, Sept. 17." The fair is free admission on Sept. 8, for more information and to find out what other days are free admission visit, http://www.greensborocoliseum.com/events-tickets/central-carolina-fair.

On Sept. 9, in Greensboro be sure to get up early enough to take a spider hike with a ranger along the Great Blue Heron Loop Trail. Participants would need to meet the ranger at Iron Ore Belt Access located at 6068 N. Church St. According to the Facebook event, "discover the world of spiders in celebration of the Year of the Spider at NC State Parks." The hike is described as an easy to moderate 4-mile hike and lasts approximately two hours. It is suggested to call the park offices at 336-342-6163 to make sure the hike is taking place, as all park programs are weather-dependent. This hike is free and kid-friendly and is sponsored by North Carolina 100-mile challenge and the North Carolina State Parks and Recreation. "As part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's mission to improve the health and well-being of their customers and communities, they have partnered with North Carolina State Parks and others to offer Hike NC!: more than 60 guided hikes this fall," according to the Facebook event description. "Hikes are free, family-friendly and open to all ages, stages and levels. Each hike is led by a trained guide, making it easier for participants to enjoy the outdoors and explore some of the best natural beauty North Carolina has to offer. For more guided hikes, visit gohikenc.com."

On Sept. 9, in Winston-Salem don’t miss the International Village hosted by the City of Winston-Salem City Government from noon to 8 p.m. at Corpening Plaza located at 231 1st St. W. The International Village will showcase the backgrounds and heritages of Winston-Salem’s local residents, There will be global cuisine, entertainment by cultural organizations, international crafts for purchase and education about the international community. According to the Facebook event, “International Village is a trip around the world in one park!” For more information visit, www.internationalvillage.ws or email, internationalvillage@cityofws.org.

On Sept. 10, in Greensboro head to Geeksboro Coffee and Beverage Company for the semi-annual Wes Fest 2017. From Sept. 10 until Oct. 1 every Sunday the coffee house will show a Wes Anderson film chosen by the public through a Facebook poll. This Sunday it was between Anderson's Bottle Rocket and Rushmore. Rushmore was chosen to be the film with over 100 people voting for it and only about 35 voting for Bottle Rocket. Next Sunday's screening is between The Royal Tenenbaums vs. The Life Aquatic. Admission for the screening is $7 which includes two original Wes Anderson character cards featuring character illustrations by Natalie Andrewson. The film starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Wes Fest is sponsored by Arthouse Revival and Geeksboro Coffee and Beverage Company.

On Sept. 10, in Winston-Salem to kick-off pride week, there will be the 2017 Mr. and Miss Pride Winston-Salem pageant. The pageant will be held at Legends Bar and Grill located at 2008 S. Hawthorne Rd. doors open at 9 p.m. and the pageant begins at 10 p.m. For those who are 21 and up the cost is $5 to attend and those who are 18-20 the cost is $10. To be a contestant, you must live within 100 miles of Winston-Salem and there will be an interview beginning at 7 p.m., a pride presentation, an onstage Q&A and a 7-minute max talent segment. Registration is between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and costs $50. The prize will include a crown, sash, cash and more. For more information, visit http://www.pridews.org/ .

On Sept. 9, in High Point head to the High Point Museum located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. to see the “Al Norte Al Norte” exhibition discussion with the photographer. According to the event website, “ ‘Al Norte al Norte: Latino Life in North Carolina’, on loan from the North Carolina Museum of History, will be on display until Nov. 4. The photographer, José Galvez is an accomplished photojournalist who is himself Mexican-American, will be discussing this photography exhibit. Galvez moved to North Carolina in 2004 to document the Latino population in our state. The resulting images, taken over 10 years, reveal the diversity and strength of the state’s growing Latino community.” The discussion starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m.

On Sept. 10, in High Point be sure to celebrate the opening weekend of the NFL with a tailgate at High Point Elks, located at 700 Old Mill Rd. According to the Facebook event, “Come root for your favorite team at our annual Lodge Tailgate (outside in the big field). We’ll supply the hot grills and the games on T.V. – you bring whatever food you would like to cook and a chair!”