Need something to do this weekend in the Triad? No worries, YES! has got your back! We’ll outline eight great things to do in the Triad this weekend.

On Aug. 4 in Greensboro, join Messina Dance Company at the Four Flocks and Larder at 433 Spring Garden Street from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a free indoor and outdoor salsa dancing. In addition to the free salsa dancing, there will be drink and food specials all night. According to the Facebook event page, the outdoor dancing will take place at Four Flocks and Larder, however, if it rains the event said everyone would move indoors, next door at The Public music venue.

On Aug. 4 in downtown Greensboro, it is the First Friday of the month, so that means downtown will be buzzing with music, arts, and people. Check out the drum circle that will be happening in Center City Park at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

On Aug. 4 in Winston-Salem, the band Envision is set to play at the National Black Theatre Festival’s Old School Party at Merschel Plaza . The band said in an email that their musical presentation is “a dynamic and professional stage show. We play a wide variety of musical styles, but we specialize as a “party” band – covering Beach, Motown/Oldies, Pop R&B and today’s contemporary hits.” They said it is guaranteed to have “everyone up on their feet and dancing as we play all your favorites, ensuring a great celebration for all in attendance.”

The Yestival tour kicks off Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum. For more information, check out YES! Weekly’s write-up on the event, which features quotes from Alan White, the drummer for the band Yes here

On Aug. 5 in downtown Greensboro, at 213 S. Elm Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. come out to see a plus sized fashion show featuring cash prizes for the best Carnival Mask/ Headpiece. The event on eventbrite.com says, “ first we gave you “Kingdoms Konnect,” and now we are adding some spice! House Of Sheba has birth another brand, Queen’s Chumbani Plus Online Boutique! The boutique is set to hold its first official show August 5th, 2017 in Downtown Greensboro! The models will showcase summer wear and swimsuits straight from our site! This is not only a Fashion Show and Day Party; It’s a Pre- Birthday Celebration for the Queen of the brand Keah Cher’i! We will have Island Style Cuisine and Tasty Desserts on sale; also a few vendors with handmade jewelry and skin care products! We will also have a CASH PRIZE for the best Carnival Mask/Headpiece! If you were at our first event, you know this is one not to miss!” The tickets for this event can be purchased on the eventbrite.com page and are $20.

On Aug. 5 in downtown Greensboro at the Amtrak station, there is a community paint day where people from the community can come together and paint a section of the train station’s lower portion of the wall. The Facebook event says to not “be afraid to dazzle us with your artistic skills; we’ll be working on simple strokes and solid colors in an already sketched out design!” It is encouraged that people bring water, sun screen, snacks, hats or whatever is most comfortable. Also, it is highly encouraged that portable boom boxes are brought as well. The event is appropriate for all ages and will continue every Saturday until Aug. 26.

On Aug. 6 in High Point, don’t miss First Sunday’s Outdoor Events at The Market located at 141 W. Lexington Ave. for Picking on the Pavement. There will include indoor and outdoor shopping as well as “tasty treats” for sale, the Facebook event says. There will also be a cake walk at 3 p.m.