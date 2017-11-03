Eight things to do in the Triad: Nov.3-5

1. On Nov. 3 in Winston-Salem, Steele Group Architects Art Studio, located at 217 W. 6th St., is pleased to present “Musings” inspired by Anomalous Travels by Jennifer Wynn O’Kelly, on view during the DADA First Friday Gallery Hop. The exhibition runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and through the month of December. According to the Facebook event page, the paintings and mixed media works featured present scenes and landscapes that bridge reality and imagination.

The viewer is invited to join O’Kelly on her journeys over land, sea, and sky by various fantastic means of transport. The artwork is for sale and the artist will be present for questions and discussion. Delurk Artist, Scenic Designer, Lighting Designer, and Art Director; Texas native, and Winston-Salem devotee, Jennifer has spent her life pursuing performance-related design while constantly and compulsively producing intimate scale drawings and large paintings in the spaces of time between film assignments and theater productions.

2. On Nov. 4 in Greensboro, gather with other joyful souls under a full moon and celebrate your existence in LeBauer Park underneath Janet Echelman’s “Where We Met” sculpture with the Full Moon Fusion: We are GSO event, hosted by Center City and LeBauer Parks.

According to the Facebook event page, this night is a community-building event to encourage togetherness, showcase our diverse local leadership and connect through music and dance under the full moon. This is a free event, but donations are appreciated to support more free programs in the downtown parks. Park chairs are available, but we suggest bringing lawn chairs.

3. On Nov. 4 in Greensboro, Strictly Social, Urban Grinders, Larue ELM, 336 Urban Arts Project, and Revolution Mill are pleased to announce ‘Cue the Revolution, a barbecue and multimedia day party at Revolution Mill celebrating music and live art from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

‘Cue the Revolution will take place at The Docks at Revolution Mill, located at 1250 Revolution Mill Dr. and will feature barbecue from LaRue Elm’s head chef/owner Trey Bell; music from Strictly Social’s DJ residents and friends; displays of live art from local artists; visual projections and an art exhibition with pieces for sale from regional artists. Admission is free but donations are highly encouraged. Each barbecue plate is $10 and there will be veggie burgers available for $5. Natty Greene’s beer and Urban Grinders coffee and juice will be available for purchase as well. DJs include Alvin Shavers from Strictly Social and Dance From Above; Freddie Fred from Strictly Social; O’Dinda from Strictly Social; L in Japanese from Greensboro; thefacesblur from The Floor and Dance From Above in Durham; Fifty Foot Shadows from Dance From Above; and DJ Anthology from Strictly Social. Live artists include Gina Franco, JEKS, NOIR, Graff Head Fred, Tambra Parsons. This event is sponsored by Strictly Social, Urban Grinders, LaRue Elm Restaurant, 336 Urban Arts Project and Revolution Mill.

4. On Nov. 3 in Greensboro, “First Friday” is back for November! Join Drumming the Triad North Carolina on First Fridays from May-November for a Drum Circle at 7 p.m. in Center City Park, located at 200 N. Elm St. This event is free and open to all. This event is sponsored by Living on the Veg Tees.

5. On Nov. 5 in Kernersville, don’t miss the grand opening of Local Roots Coffee Bar & General Store, located at 247 N. Cherry St.

Local Roots is also having a Chicken Stew Sunday in celebration of the grand opening from noon to 4 p.m. Local Roots invites everyone to come welcome them to the neighborhood as well as enjoy some of the best chicken stew in the area (while it lasts!). There will also be homemade fixins along with samples of some of the best wines North Carolina has to offer and other assorted other treats. There will also be live music from local favorite Jason Leake.

6. On Nov. 4 in Winston-Salem, join Team Arts For Art’s Sake between 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (drop-in) at Unleashed Arts Center, located on the second floor of the AFAS Center for the Arts. All ages/skill levels are welcome and it’s a free community art event!

8. On Nov. 5 in Greensboro, don’t miss Men Are From Mars-Women are From Venus Live at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Odeon Theatre. According to the coliseum’s website, the Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray.