“Let It Just Happen” available for digital download and streaming this Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 6, 2017) – Elon University graduate and country recording artist Jenny Leigh will release new single “Let It Just Happen” this Friday, Sept. 8. The song, co-written by Leigh, Barrett Baber (3rd place, The Voice season 9) and Adam Wakefield (runner-up, The Voice season 10), will be available for digital download and streaming via iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, etc.

“‘Let it Just Happen’ is a true representation of me as an artist and individual. It showcases a mix of my influences, having grown up listening to everything from country classics to Motown to southern rock, and has a timeless feel to it,” said Leigh. “I hope the song translates to the listener in a way that is nostalgic, with a message that it’s ok to not have everything figured out all the time. Whether you feel stuck in a job, in a relationship, or have an outcome in your life that you’re trying to force, sometimes it can be healing to take a step back and let the pieces fall where they may.”

Though the release marks Leigh’s official debut in country music, she’s far from new to the scene: she moved to Nashville in 2013 with Wakefield at the encouragement of John Rich (Big & Rich) after a stint on his show, The Next. Since then, she’s performed the main stages at CMA Fest, shared the stages with acts such as Little Big Town, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell, The Cadillac Three, and Dierks Bentley, has hit the road with Wakefield, performing with him on tour. Leigh has also played the reoccurring roles as the stunt and body double for Hayden Panetierre and as a stand-in actress supporting Panettiere as well as Clare Bowen and Maisy Stella on CMT’s hit series Nashville, now in her second season with the show. In 2016, she released debut single “Spitfire”, currently available on all digital and streaming platforms.

During her time at Elon, Leigh performed in the university’s award-winning a capella group Twisted Measure. She moved back to her native Maryland after graduating, where she performed regularly in Baltimore prior to her move to Nashville.

To learn more about Jenny Leigh, visit jennyleighmusic.com.