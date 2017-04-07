EMF Benefactors Raise Scholarship Funds, Honor LeBauer Family at March 31 Gala

GREENSBORO – Benefactors and patrons of Eastern Music Festival gathered last Friday evening at Revolution Mill to raise money for student scholarships and to honor Greensboro’s LeBauer family.

“Friday’s event raised over $34,000 for our Young Artists Scholarship Fund,” said EMF Executive Director Chris Williams. “This is a substantial contribution to our annual scholarship fundraising efforts.”

Each summer, over 220 students from across the globe gather at Guilford College for the Festival’s five-week intensive training and performance program, and 80 percent require financial assistance to attend. During the 2016 Festival, approximately $350,000 in scholarships was awarded.

This year’s gala – “Prelude to Paris” – included Parisian-themed items which were auctioned to fortify the Young Artists Scholarship Fund. Approximately 220 people attended the event.

At “Prelude to Paris,” EMF also honored the LeBauer Family for their vision and commitment to the 56-year-old music festival, which has become known as “North Carolina’s Musical Treasure.”

“Since the Festival began in 1961, Sam and Joan, Joe, and Gene and Gail LeBauer have served EMF faithfully as leaders, advisors and champions. Their family has been steadfast in their support of EMF and have greatly helped create a legacy of musical excellence for EMF,” says EMF Executive Director Chris Williams.

“They have enlightened us with their vision, for which we are the better,” says Gerard Schwarz who is beginning his 10th year as the Festival’s Music Director.

“We are pleased to honor the LeBauer Family for 56 years of leadership and commitment to Eastern Music Festival and support EMF’s educational mission,” adds former EMF Board Chair Fred Starr.

Well known in the Greensboro community as leaders in healthcare, Dr. Sam LeBauer is a retired gastroenterologist; Dr. Joe LeBauer is retired cardiologist; and Dr. Gene LeBauer is retired from a career as a pulmonary and allergy specialist.

EMF plans to make the “LeBauer Award” an ongoing recognition for leadership, commitment and vision for Eastern Music Festival.

About Eastern Music Festival – Eastern Music Festival, which was begun in 1961 in Greensboro, stands among the nation’s premier summer music educational programs and most imaginative performance festivals. For the 2016 season, EMF presented over 65 performances in venues throughout the Triad such as Temple Emanuel, Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro’s public libraries as well as concerts at Guilford College, UNC Greensboro, High Point University and Appalachian State University. EMF attracts artists, students and audiences from around the globe to Greensboro each summer during its five-week festival.

Eastern Music Festival returns June 24- July 29, 2017, for its 56th season.

For more information about Eastern Music Festival, visit http://www.easternmusicfestival.org/festival/calendar