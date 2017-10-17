EMF Board Adds 6 New Directors

(GREENSBORO) Eastern Music Festival welcomes six new directors to its board as the highly acclaimed festival prepares for its 57th season, which is slated for June 23 – July 28, 2018.

The Festival, which began in 1961, is one of the cornerstone arts organizations for Greensboro and the Triad, attracting professional artists from across the globe as well as over 220 young artists annually to its five-week program of intensive study. Last year, the not-for-profit attracted students from 40 U.S. states and territories and 10 countries and drew audiences of 18,000 for the season.

“EMF is honored by the devotion of its board of directors who bring broad personal and professional interests in classical music and will be passionate stewards of EMF as it enters its 57th season,” said EMF Board Chair Dr. Tim Lane.

The new board members include:

Madison Blake of Fayetteville. A Minerva Scholar at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, Blake is an EMF alumnus and a 2017 EMF Concerto Competition winner.

of Fayetteville. A Minerva Scholar at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, Blake is an EMF alumnus and a 2017 EMF Concerto Competition winner. Caroline Nicholson Brown of Greensboro. She is a retired attorney and is Professor of Law Emerita at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where her focus is in contracts and commercial law.

Caroline Nicholson Brown of Greensboro. She is a retired attorney and is Professor of Law Emerita at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill where her focus is in contracts and commercial law.

Gary Goodman of Greensboro. He is a retired Greensboro criminal defense lawyer and former Guilford County Assistant District Attorney.

Benita Staadecker of Naples, FL. An arts advocate, Staadecker brings experience with the Seattle Symphony and arts community to EMF's board.

Al Stephens of Pleasant Garden. Stephens is owner of Moore Music Company, an EMF alumnus and also served as the Festival's director of marketing and community affairs in the early 1980s.

Christy Wisuthseriwong of Greensboro. She is a master teacher and chair of the Piano Department of the Music Academy of North Carolina.

“EMF’s new board members bring vital new skill sets and experiences to our organization’s leadership,” said EMF Executive Director Chris Williams.

EMF’s board also recognized the leadership of Dr. William P. Carroll, John Davis, Jayne Ericourt, David Huskins, Caroline Jones, Sylvia Samet and Melanie Tuttle, who rotated off the board.

2018 EMF Executive Board

Dr. Timothy W. Lane – Chair

Jacqueline Humphrey – Vice Chair

Dr. Michael Norins – Secretary

Cliff Thompson – Treasurer

Fred Starr – Past Chair

2018 EMF Board Members

Madison Blake

Caroline Nicholson Brown

Chris Fulk

Jacquelean Gilliam

Javier Gomez

Gary Goodman

Jay Gwatkin

Don McMillion

Steve Mitchem

Linda O’Briant

Dabney Sanders

Judith Saxton

Amy Sloane-Pinel

Benita Staadecker

Al Stephens

Leslye Samet Tuck

Sarah Warmath

Christy Wisuthseriwong

About Eastern Music Festival – Eastern Music Festival, which was begun in 1961 in Greensboro, stands among the nation’s premier summer music educational programs and most imaginative performance festivals. For the 2017 season, EMF presented over 65 performances in venues throughout the Triad such as Temple Emanuel, Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro’s public libraries as well as concerts at Guilford College, UNC Greensboro, High Point University and Appalachian State University. EMF attracts artists, students and audiences from around the globe to Greensboro each summer during its five-week festival.

Eastern Music Festival will return June 23- July 28, 2018, for its 57th season!

For more information about Eastern Music Festival, visit http://www.easternmusicfestival.org