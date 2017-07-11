EMF Presents “The American Scene” featuring clarinetist Jon Manasse Greensboro Opera and EMF present: “Shave and a Haircut”

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Eastern Music Festival presents “The American Scene,” featuring the music of Aaron Copland and Antonin Dvořák, on Sat., July 15, 8 p.m. at Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium. The evening showcases guest artist clarinetist Jon Manasse who will play Copland’s “Clarinet Concerto.”

Manasse, who is one of the most distinguished classical artists of his generation, is a faculty member at his alma mater, The Julliard School, and is one of the nation’s most highly sought after wind players. He has performed with numerous prestigious orchestras, including the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Eric Philharmonic, and tours the U.S. as a member of the Manasse/Nakamatsu Duo.

Copland, a 20th century American composer, is well known for writing the scores for the ballets Billy the Kid and Rodeo, as well as numerous other scores for American films. Four dance episodes from Copland’s Rodeo will be featured during Saturday evening’s “The American Scene.” Copland’s “Clarinet Concerto,” structured for clarinet, strings and harp, will follow the selections from Rodeo. Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor, op. 95 will be the evening’s final piece. Czech composer Dvořák was uniquely fascinated by the traditional folk music of different nations, and this piece from his Symphony No. 9 reflects his perception of what he called the “spirit of such American national melodies.”

Greensboro Opera and EMF present “Shave and a Haircut”

On Wed., July 12, EMF partners with Greensboro Opera for a collection of operatic pieces in “Shave and a Haircut.” The performance features selections from Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd and Into the Woods, Gioachino Rossini’s Il barbiere di Siviglia, and more. The concert will take place at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro at 8 p.m.

EMF’s Young Artist Orchestras return for another round of performances this week on both Thurs., July 13 and Fri., July 14 at 8 p.m. in Dana Auditorium. Their performances this week will feature EMF’s conducting fellows, who will lead the orchestras through selections of Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, op. 64. This performance series is a great opportunity for the public to experience the growth of EMF’s young artists through the pieces they have been working on thus far in the Festival’s 2017 season.

About Eastern Music Festival: Eastern Music Festival stands among the country’s premier summer music educational programs and most imaginative performance festivals. With a 56-year history of both artistic and educational excellence, EMF attracts artists, students and audiences from around the globe to Greensboro each summer during its five-week festival. This year, over 650 musicians applied to be a part of the festival, and only 234 were accepted, showing the sheer talent with EMF this summer. EMF’s 2017 performances began on Tuesday, June 27 and continue through Saturday, July 29. Concerts are presented at Guilford College, UNCG, High Point University, Appalachian State University and in venues throughout the community such as Temple Emanuel, Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church and in public libraries. Over 65 performances, workshops, seminars and master classes will be presented.

