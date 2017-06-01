Entrepreneurs Forging Entrepreneurs at the Forge Greensboro

(Greensboro, NC) — Chris Padgett, owner and founder of 3D printer manufacturer, Fusion3, donated their latest model printer, the F400, to local community makerspace, Forge Greensboro, to be used by budding entrepreneurs, inventors, and students.

On June 2, Forge Greensboro will be hosting a 3D printing Maker Meetup in celebration of Fusion3’s generous contribution. There will be 3D design demos, printer demos, and a raffle that includes a 3D printer built at the Forge. RSVP at www.forgegreensboro.org.

Chris joined the Forge as a member when both his business and the makerspace were just being formed. In 2013, he donated one of Fusion3’s first 3D printers to the Forge. In addition to supporting the growing creative community there, the space and its members were invaluable contributors to the printer’s product testing and development. Fusion3 has also hired employees though the Forge as the business has grown.

Quote from Chris Padgett, “Forge Greensboro has been an invaluable cornerstone in fostering a maker community here in Greensboro. As a local manufacturer, such a community is a great resource not only in terms of potential employees, but also for creative people who can run with technology in new and unexpected directions. I’m proud to be a Forge member, and to support this organization in our community.”

From Joe Rotondi Executive Director of Forge Greensboro, “Fusion3’s printers and employees have been a constant resource to members of the Forge. They have tutored dozens of inventors and artist using their printers here at the Forge, and have shown hundreds of visitors how they work at our 3D printing orientations and classes. We are very happy to have them as part of our community.”

Fusion3 is a manufacturer of affordable high-performance 3D printers for business and education customers.

Forge Greensboro is a community makerspace offering affordable access to tools and technology for entrepreneurs, inventors, students, artisans, and tinkerers. This access not only enriches the quality of life for members, but inspires economic growth that impacts the community as a whole.

You can learn more about Fusion3 here: https://www.fusion3design.com/

and Forge Greensboro here: http://www.forgegreensboro.org/