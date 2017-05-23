PressWire

ERIC CHURCH CONCERT CRACKS GREENSBORO COLISEUM ‘TOP 10’ LIST

May 23, 2017
0
image009

Sold-out crowd of 20,313 ranks #9 all-time

 image009

GREENSBORO – The May 20th Eric Church concert at Greensboro Coliseum drew a sold-out crowd of 20,313, making it the ninth-largest concert attendance in the Coliseum’s 58-year history.

In his third headlining appearance at Greensboro Coliseum, Church, a North Carolina native, performed an epic, 39-song, three-and-a-half-hour set
as part of his ‘Holdin’ My Own Tour’.

 Greensboro Coliseum All-Time Largest Concert Attendance

 1. Phish                                                                           23,642             March 1, 2000

2. Backstreet Boys                                                          22,450             Feb. 20, 2000

3. Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band                    22,221             Feb. 27, 2001

4. Bon Jovi with special guest Daughtry                        22,115             March 16, 2008

5. Billy Joel & Elton John                                                21,935             Apr. 28, 2001

6. The Dixie Chicks                                                        21, 473            May 17, 2003

7. George Strait with Martina McBride                           20.910             March 23, 2013

8. Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band                    20,455             Apr. 20, 2002

9. Eric Church                                                               20,313             May 20, 2017

10. George Strait                                                              19,896             Jan. 20, 2007

Share:
Previous Article

Gears & Guitars Kicks off Winston-Salem Cycling ...

Next Article

The Winston-Salem Symphony Seeking New Music Director

Leave a reply

?>
© Copyright Womack Newspapers. All rights reserved.