ERIC CHURCH CONCERT CRACKS GREENSBORO COLISEUM ‘TOP 10’ LIST
Sold-out crowd of 20,313 ranks #9 all-time
GREENSBORO – The May 20th Eric Church concert at Greensboro Coliseum drew a sold-out crowd of 20,313, making it the ninth-largest concert attendance in the Coliseum’s 58-year history.
In his third headlining appearance at Greensboro Coliseum, Church, a North Carolina native, performed an epic, 39-song, three-and-a-half-hour set
as part of his ‘Holdin’ My Own Tour’.
Greensboro Coliseum All-Time Largest Concert Attendance
1. Phish 23,642 March 1, 2000
2. Backstreet Boys 22,450 Feb. 20, 2000
3. Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band 22,221 Feb. 27, 2001
4. Bon Jovi with special guest Daughtry 22,115 March 16, 2008
5. Billy Joel & Elton John 21,935 Apr. 28, 2001
6. The Dixie Chicks 21, 473 May 17, 2003
7. George Strait with Martina McBride 20.910 March 23, 2013
8. Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band 20,455 Apr. 20, 2002
9. Eric Church 20,313 May 20, 2017
10. George Strait 19,896 Jan. 20, 2007