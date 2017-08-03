ESR Cohosts Outdoor Movie Series: Finding Dory

Winston-Salem—Experiment in Self-Reliance (ESR), in partnership with Forsyth County Public Library, and Great Commission Community Church will host movie three of its three part Family Film Fest: Outdoor Movie Series. This free admission, community-centered series will be held August 19 at 6:30 PM at Experiment in Self-Reliance which is located at 3480 Dominion Street NE, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Before the movie screening, children will have the opportunity to enjoy educational entertainment including a puppet show, book mobile, the Humane Society, Positive Image Performing Arts, a presentation by the police and EMT team, and more. Information on free immunizations and enrollment for Ashley, Forest Park, Easton, and Petree Elementary will be available. All movies are equipped with Spanish subtitles. Hotdogs, chips, and drinks will be available for sale. Popcorn will be free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

For information on inclement weather on the day of the event, or to learn more information about the Family Film Fest at Experiment in Self-Reliance, call 336-722-9400 or visit www.eisr.org.