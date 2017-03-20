Exchange/SCAN Names New Executive Director

Winston-Salem, NC March 20, 2017 –The Board of Directors of Exchange/SCAN announces the selection of Elizabeth Miller to head its child abuse treatment and prevention efforts. Ms. Miller is only the third Director in the agency’s 36 years of helping families.

Board Chair, Jennifer Martin, shared “We are confident in Elizabeth’s ability to lead SCAN into a new era of serving children and families across the Piedmont Triad. Elizabeth’s commitment to public service and selfless dedication to helping others will combine with her leadership ability to help SCAN reach its full potential.”

Miller comes to Exchange/SCAN with leadership experience in administration, strategic marketing and relationship building. A graduate of Wake Forest with a BA in History and a Master’s in Education, Miller most recently served as the Mission Outreach Director at Komen Northwest NC. A 2016 Triad Business Journal “40 Under 40” honoree, Miller has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters for 14 years as a Big Sister and in the last two years as the chair of the Bigs Council. “I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to work with Exchange/SCAN, an organization with an admirable history of strengthening families and our community,” said Miller. “I am thankful for the warm welcome from the staff and board and am excited to work with them to broaden our organization’s impact.”

Exchange/SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) is a local, non-profit United Way partner agency with a track record of making the world a better place for our children. Every year, through our services and programs to prevent and treat child abuse, we serve more than 3,000 families in 16 counties in northwestern North Carolina. If you have questions, referrals or are interested in volunteering, please call 336-748-9028 or visit our website at www.exchangscan.org.