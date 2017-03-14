Expect heavy Traffic in Coliseum/Fairgrounds area, March 18 at 7 pm for Thomas Rhett Concert and Professional Hockey.

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and LJVM Coliseum officials are expecting upwards of 15,000 patrons to be in the area for two coinciding 7 pm events.

Due to the anticipated crowd between the Danville Dashers vs. Port Huron Prowlers hockey game at the Fairgrounds Annex and the Thomas Rhett Concert at the LJVM Coliseum, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Coliseum staff have implemented extra measures to assist both hockey and concert attendees with extra staff, coordination with the Department of Transportation, and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Concert Parking will be in Coliseum Parking Lots. Hockey game attendees will be directed to park at gate 7 off of Shorefair Dr. The fairgrounds will additionally provide a pregame tailgate party to attempt to ease traffic congestion.

The Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem pregame tailgate party will include live music, games as well as food and beverage specials and will take place at the Annex plaza area from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm in an effort to get the event crowds here early before the concert and hockey game.

Fairgrounds and Coliseum officials are urging patrons to please plan to arrive early and follow the directional signs when in the area. Carpooling is advised if possible. As always, please be safe when parking, store valuables in the trunk and lock your vehicle. Drivers not attending one of the events should use alternate routes to avoid the area around the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Visit www.wsfairgrounds.com for a full list of events and for more information.