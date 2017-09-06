Experience a Prehistoric Preview at Greensboro Science Center’s Gala

GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Science Center’s (GSC) annual gala, See to Believe, will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Each year, See to Believe honors the GSC’s newest experiences, exhibits and milestones. This year’s event, presented by First Bank, will spotlight the re-imagined dinosaur gallery, Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons. Guests will enjoy a sneak peek of the process behind creating a captivating, interactive exhibit where giants from the past meet with modern day dinosaurs. Gala guests will awaken the past with a variety of games including Prehistoric Plinko, Dinosaur Dice and Tricera-Toss. The “Where the Wild Things Are” online silent auction will return, offering memorable experiences designed to make dreams come alive – from a “Night at the Museum” sleepover adventure to a lemur feeding or a yoga session in the Animal Discovery Zoo. Attendees will be invited to dance under the stars with musical behemoth Fantasy Band, a high-energy show band playing a mix of old and new hits, or sway to the mystical melodies of steel drummer Tracy Thornton in the aquarium. Heavy hors d’oeuvres from Pepper Moon Catering and a variety of premium beer and wine will be available for guests to enjoy as they roam, discover and celebrate. Starting at $75, See to Believe tickets and sponsorships are available online at greensboroscience.org/seetobelieve. Attendees must be age 21 or older to attend. As the GSC approaches its 60th anniversary next month, we invite attendees to join us in celebrating our past and present successes while supporting our ongoing mission to bring engaging and exciting science education experiences to the Greensboro community and beyond!