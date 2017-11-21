Fainting Goat Spirits Named 2017 NC Distillery of the Year

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2017)

Distillery of the Year with the introduction of two Inter-Nationally recognized spirits; Tiny Cat Vodka and Emulsion New American Gin

Greensboro, N.C. (2017): Fainting Goat Spirits was named North Carolina Distillery of the Year for 2017 at the New York International Spirits Competition for producing award winning spirits in their 1st year of production.

Their initial product; Tiny Cat Vodka, introduced last fall won multiple awards in 2017, including the Gold Medal at Denver International Spirits Competition, Silver at the New York International Spirits Competition and Bronze at the American Distilling Institute Spirit Competition. With Tiny Cat’s smooth, buttery taste, it is an exceptional vodka meant to be appreciated alone in a martini or complimented in a cocktail.

Fainting Goat Spirits released their second product just before last Christmas; Emulsion New American Gin. Emulsion was named one of the best gins in the world at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition winning a Gold Medal through a blind tasting. Emulsion was recognized again with another a Gold Medal at the New York International Spirit Competition, a Silver Medal at Denver International Spirit Competition and Bronze at American Distillers Institute Spirit Competition.

Emulsion’s unique blend of botanicals, with notes of cardamom, lemongrass, and lavender, pair with the spice of cloves and grains of paradise to create this one of a kind gin. Emulsion is the first gin made by Fainting Goat Spirits located in downtown Greensboro.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is prestigious and the most sought after Gold Medal in the industry. Their Competition Guidelines read: “Products awarded a Gold medal are exceptional. They are near the pinnacle of achievement in their particular category. They are products that set the standard for all others of their type”.

 This was the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition; it was founded in 2000 as a way to recognize exceptional products in the spirits industry and the medal winners repre-sent some of the finest spirits from around the world

 The 2017 Competition was the biggest in its history, featuring more than 2,100 entries

 The SFWSC is considered to be the most influential spirits competition in the world

 The 43 judges of the 2017 Competition are established spirits-industry experts, including:

 Anthony Dias Blue (Executive Director), author, editor, publisher, and one of the most influential food, wine, and spirits writers and lifestyle personalities in the U.S.A.

 Tony Abou-Ganim (Director of Judging), the Master-Mixologist, one of the leading pioneers of Ameri-ca’s craft cocktail movement

 David Wondrich, James Beard Award–winning author and longtime Spirits Writer for Esquire Magazine

 Julie Reiner, the renowned bartender who has brought New York’s Flatiron Lounge and Clover Club rave reviews and top rankings among the best bars in the world

 Jeffrey Morgenthaler, of Clyde Common at Portland’s Ace Hotel, named America’s Bartender of the Year and the country’s Best Cocktail and Spirits Writer at the 2016 Spirited Awards

About Fainting Goat Spirits: Fainting Goat Spirits is a family owned business and Greensboro’s only distillery, making the finest of spirits from Grain to Glass. Bill Norman, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, views the distillery as a large commercial kitchen and is responsible for grinding the grain daily for freshness and cooking the mash. He ensures they get the most sugars out of their grain during the fermenting process by feeding the yeast several times a day. Andrew Norman is the master distiller. He is responsible for capturing all the best flavor profiles of a distillation process and he’s credited for developing the award win-ning gin recipe. Together they develop the mash bills for each product line. In addition to the Tiny Cat and Emulsion, Bill and Andrew are bourbon connoisseurs at heart and have been distilling and barreling bourbons and whiskies since their first week of production in June 2016.

FGS Bourbons will begin to be released in 2020, Straight Rye Whiskey will be released in Dec of 2018 and an American Single Malt Whiskey will be release this holiday season.