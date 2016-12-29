Family Dollar robbery suspect arrested and charged

GREENSBORO, NC (Dec. 29, 2016) – A 36-year-old Greensboro man was arrested today and charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the Dec. 22 robbery of the Family Dollar at 1435 East Cone Boulevard.

Travis Watson of 3217 Orange Street was taken into custody by detectives with the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 9:30 am at 3217 Orange Street without incident.

Police were dispatched to the Family Dollar at 1435 East Cone Boulevard on December 22nd at approximately 9:00 am after a store employee called GM 911 to report that the business had been robbed.

Witnesses told police that the suspect entered the store armed with a hand gun and robbed the store. The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, towards Summit Avenue. The suspect was described as a black male, 38-40 years of age, wearing sunglasses, “fake dreads”, gray/brown striped hooded shirt and blue jeans. No injuries were reported.

Watson is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon and is being held at the Guilford County jail under a $ 75,000. bond.