Family Service Recognizes David S. Thompson and Robert C. Ketner With Julia B. Nile For Love of Family Award

GREENSBORO, NC— October 9, 2017 – The two foundations of Family Service of the Piedmont, Inc. honored David S. Thompson of High Point and Robert C. Ketner of Greensboro with the Julia B. Nile For Love of Family Award at its Annual Meeting, held today at the Sedgefield Country Club. The Award represents the highest honor given to individuals from Greensboro and High Point who make a significant impact on Family Service of the Piedmont and their community in helping to build safe and healthy families.

David S. Thompson joined the Family Service of High Point Foundation Board in 1999 and served for six years. He took leadership roles chairing the Nominating, Annual Campaign, Investment and Endowment Building Committees, as well as others, served as Vice-Chair and eventually Chair of the Foundation in 2004-05. David also served on the Family Service of the Piedmont Board from 2003 to 2005 representing the Foundation. He returned to the Board in 2010 and served another six years on various committees. He later served as the Board Chair in 2013-2014. As Board Chair, David started the tradition of beginning each meeting with an inspirational quote, and made sure all Board agendas included the agency’s Mission Statement to remind members of their purpose in serving.

“I would have to say the stories about the personal impact in the lives of people in our community are the biggest factor for my commitment to Family Service,” David said. “The scope of the services provided is impossible to explain with an elevator speech. There are so many examples of programs that are brilliant once you understand.”

David is a great supporter of wearing ribbons representing awareness and advocating for Family Service of the Piedmont at every opportunity. He established a three-Board social that eventually became an annual event bringing Family Service Board and Foundation members together.

He is a Charter Member of the Honor Society and has been a supporter of the Annual Campaign, Endowment and High Point Oyster Roast for many years. David and Tom Broadwater of Wells Fargo Advisors have sponsored Family Service’s Annual Meeting for 11 years, beginning in 2007.

Robert C. Ketner joined the Family Service of Greensboro Foundation Board in 2010 and served through 2016. He Co-Chaired a very successful Annual Campaign in 2010, along with Leigh Sudbrink, that raised more than $64,000. In 2013, he served on the Endowment Committee as it embarked on its first stage of raising $500,000 for the Foundation’s Endowment Fund. By 2015, the Endowment had grown to more than $1 million.

Robert played a major role in developing the Endowment Committee’s strategies for a naming opportunity for the Washington Street facility. The building is now named the Families First Center to honor past, current and future Family Service staff. Robert hosted the Families First Fun Day at City Lake Park to celebrate the new name. About 160 staff and family members attended and enjoyed a fun day in the park. The staff very much appreciates the naming of the building in their honor.

“I am honored to be recognized by Family Service of the Piedmont, an agency that serves the most vulnerable people in our area,” Robert said. “People who have, in many cases, desperate needs that have not been met and would not be met, without the agency.”

Both Robert and his wife Leslie have been supporters of the Annual Campaign, Endowment, Greensboro Oyster Roast and the Big Hair Ball for many years. They served as the Honorary Chairs of the Oyster Roast in 2016. They are Charter Members of the Honor Society.

Family Service of the Piedmont, Inc. is a private nonprofit agency focused on building safe and healthy families in and around Guilford County, empowering individuals and families to restore hope, achieve stability and thrive through quality support services, advocacy and education. You can find out more at www.safeandhealthyfamilies.com.

Photos attached:

(left to right)

David S. Thompson Photo-

Chandler Thompson, Kimberly Crews, David S. Thompson, Reeves Thompson

Robert Ketner Photo –

Robert C. Ketner, Leslie Ketner, Lynn Black