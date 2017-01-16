“FAMOUS” people hitting the stage at Restoration Runway 2017: Doppelgängers to model for non-profit signature event

GREENSBORO, NC—January 11, 2017—Restoration Place Counseling (RPC) hosts its 8th annual fashion show and silent auction, Restoration Runway, on March 30, 2017 at the Greensboro Country Club.

RPC launches its annual show with a bold theme – “FAMOUS”. The non-profit, Christian-based organization choosing to expand upon the idea of being “famous in God’s eyes” has selected local doppelgänger’s (look-alike) models that will have heads turning and people guessing if they’ve just seen a STAR! The organization will once again showcase local fashion retailers, adding to the exciting and high-energy fun of the event. “It is such an uplifting and inspiring event! The women involved have such amazing stories of courage and determination. By the end of the evening, everyone is up singing and clapping and celebrating each other,” says one event retailer.

Restoration Runway offers fun and entertainment while raising needed money in one night to enable RPC to fund half of the 7,000 significantly-discounted, professional counseling sessions completed each year. According to an event volunteer “Restoration Runway is like no other. It is a night of pure beauty that celebrates women and how God has redefined and transformed their lives. Each year is better than the last!”

Attendees can expect another vibrant show filled with music, dramatic lighting, fun dialogue, and talent. This year, guests can expect to see a fabulous and entertaining show with the “famous face” appeal, engage in the silent auction with spectacular items to bid on, and mingle with others while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages- all to benefit the mission of RPC, to restore dignity, honor, and virtue to women.

Because high cost is one of the greatest barriers to treatment, Restoration Runway allows the non-profit, licensed professional counseling center to meet a tremendous need in the community, benefitting girls, women and couples; but according to Founder and Executive Director, Cindy Mondello, “This event goes beyond the one night – it is about the future of Restoration Place Counseling, the future of hundreds of girls and woman finding hope and healing.”

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 15. For more information, visit www.bidpal.net/famous. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/restorationplacecounseling/ for up-to-the-minute updates and fun behind-the-scenes posts.

###

About Restoration Place Counseling

Established in 2005, Restoration Place Counseling (RPC) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that exists to facilitate emotional and spiritual healing in women, while restoring dignity, virtue, and honor to them and empowering each to embrace her God-given identity. Women seeking services at RPC receive significantly-discounted Christian counseling services with licensed professional counselors. For more information about the Restoration Runway event or to learn more about Restoration Place Counseling, visit www.rpcounseling.org.