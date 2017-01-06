Fatal Shooting on Hiltin Place Deemed Self Defense: Man Facing Felonies for Involvement in the Incident

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 6, 2017) – A thirty-year-old Greensboro man is in police custody and charged with multiple felonies for his involvement in the incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Timothy Amellio Bennett at 30-D Hiltin Pl. on Nov. 21, 2016. The District Attorney has determined that the shooting was a matter of self-defense, and charges related to the death are not warranted.

However, Noah Quintel Smith faces multiple felony charges for offenses towards Clifton Rayshawn Hudson, 38, and Arthur Louis Heckstall, 22, who sustained wounds during the course of a robbery in their apartment that was planned by Smith and Bennett.

When police arrived the Park Place Apartments on Nov. 21 at approximately 8:30 pm, the found Bennett, of 2101 Everitt St., lying on an outside stairwell with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and succumbed to his wounds at approximately 4 am the following day.

Smith was arrested by detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at his residence at 1703-A Hudgins Dr. yesterday at approximately 4:15 pm. He is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and First Degree Kidnapping. He is confined in the Guilford County Jail on bonds totaling $1,006,000.

Police are not looking for other subjects.