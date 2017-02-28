FIND YOUR NEXT CAREER AT GTCC’S JOB FAIR

Meet with top employers in the Triad

JAMESTOWN – Guilford Technical Community College will host its annual Spring Job Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Medlin Campus Center on GTCC’s Jamestown Campus, 601 E. Main St., Jamestown. The FREE event is open to the public. Don’t miss this opportunity to network with more than 70 employers.

The annual event has been growing steadily over the past few years and is part of GTCC’s mission to provide workforce development opportunities to Guilford County’s committed employers and job seekers. An estimated 2,000 applicants typically attend the job fair annually and the college hosts on average 100 employers. This year’s participating employers span a wide range of fields including health care, manufacturing, logistics, law, banking, welding, and more.

For job seekers who are new to the job fair circuit and not sure what to expect, GTCC’s career advising center provides the following tips to land a positive first impression.

· Bring Plenty of Resumes – Bring plenty of copies of your resume and use bullet points describing your skills and past experiences so employers can easily scan your qualifications.

· Dress to Impress – No matter what type of job you are applying for go above and beyond to get an employer’s attention.

· Research Participating Companies – Review the list of participating employers and their recruiting needs at http://bit.ly/gtccjobfair2017.

· Develop a Sales Pitch – Prepare a 30-second pitch selling your skills relevant to the employer.

· Be Selective – Identify which employers you’re most interested in learning more about, locate their booths at the fair ahead of time and meet with them first. You want to use your energy on your top choices first.

· Arrive Early – As the saying goes, “the early bird catches the worms,” so arrive early to the fair. Some employers may be unable to stay for the entire job fair, so don’t miss your opportunity to meet with them.

· Don’t Loot the Booth – Don’t take too many of the employers’ promotional items.

· Wear Comfortable Shoes – You’ll need comfortable shoes to meet with the 75 or more employers located across two floors.

· Easy on the Perfume/Cologne – Do not do anything to distract the employer’s attention from your skills and positive attitude.

· Be Positive – About 70 percent of all applicants are hired through positive networking, so do not get discouraged! Bring your positive attitude.

For more information and a complete list of this year’s participating employers, visit http://bit.ly/gtccjobfair2017.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Guilford Technical Community College’s Spring 2017 Job Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15

Where: On the ground and level one floors of Medlin Campus Center, GTCC’s Jamestown Campus, 601 E. Main St., Jamestown

Information: http://bit.ly/gtccjobfair2017

Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the NC Community College System. GTCC serves more than 40,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.