 FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH NAMES NEW PRESCHOOL DIRECTOR

Amy Kirkman Brings Experience and New Ideas to Weekday School

First Baptist Church hires veteran early childhood educator Amy Kirkman as their new Weekday School Director.

Amy Kirkman comes to the Weekday School having worked with children of all ages for the past 17 years. She brings broad experience in early childhood education, staff management, curriculum development, and implementation of vision and creativity that are a great fit for the Weekday School.

Ms. Kirkman is a graduate of UNC-Greensboro where she earned a B.A. in Social Work and a Master of Education with a focus on birth through kindergarten and special education. She served as a center director of a Head Start program, managed a staff of rehabilitative play and speech therapists, and for the past 11 years, served as an exceptional children’s teacher for children ages 3-5 with Guilford County Schools.

“My educational philosophy is that children flourish in environments where they know they are loved and where they can develop the confidence to build positive relationships with their teachers and with each other. They thrive when they are supported in their quest to solve problems, to interact with the natural world, and to freely explore their interests using all of their senses,” Ms. Kirkman said.

“I also have learned that families are the most important part of a child’s education and that a well-rounded early educational experience is impossible without strong partnerships with families. I can’t wait to get to know each family as we work together.”

The First Baptist Weekday School was established more than 50 years ago and has been a stepping stone for many young children before they begin their first years of elementary school. It is a developmental school and serves children ages infant to pre-kindergarten. The Preschool year runs September through May. Several summer options are also available.

FBC Weekday School teachers use a faith-based, developmentally-appropriate curriculum, which offers a variety of learning experiences to address each area of growth. Each child is assessed using a standardized educational assessment to show progress. The teachers encourage children to ask, try, explore, choose, and reflect in order to develop independence and self-confidence. Children experience class field trips, preschool family socials, music and movement, library, chapel, and more. The school is currently enrolling for the 2017-2018 school year.