First ever Dunleath Porchfest

This Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Dunleath Neighborhood, formerly the Historic Aycock Neighborhood, will turn its porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest. Twenty-two neighbors throughout the neighborhood will host bands, musicians, dancers and soloists on their porches. Guests will be entertained throughout the afternoon while also enjoying the architectural styles of the homes on our historic neighborhood. This family-friendly event will conclude with a single performance at Sternberger Park at 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket. There will be no chairs available at the event.To see as many performances as possible, it would be a good idea for guests to bring a bike. Printed maps will be available at the event. A map of the neighborhood, including a complete list of performers, performance times, and locations can also be found online. Event T-shirts will be available for sale at the event. They are available in four colors and sizes small to 3X.

All neighborhood streets will remain open throughout the event and will be shared by cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. So please use caution when driving, biking, or walking. Limited street parking will be available throughout the neighborhood. Drivers are asked to please be patient with foot traffic and bicyclists, and to obey all traffic laws and signage. We will be collecting canned and nonperishable foods for the One Step Further food pantry. Collection sites will be located throughout the neighborhood.

Food vendors who will be joining us are: Downtown Dogs, with hot dogs, chips, and sodas; Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn, with kettle corn and caramel corn; Flurry’s Hope, with roasted corn; Ghassan’s, with Steak & Cheese, Chicken on Pita, Gyro, Falafel, Hummus, Tabouli; and Kiyah’s Snowballz, with shaved ice treats in a variety of flavors.

Porch Hosts will provide trash and recycling cans for guests. Please be respectful and dispose of all trash properly. Smokers please note that this includes cigarette waste. Leashed dogs are welcome at this event. Please clean up after them as needed. Dunleath Porchfest is a rain-or-shine event.

For more information, message us on Facebook at the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood page.

Dunleath Porchfest – About the Performers